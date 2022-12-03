Pretty Okafor acquires corporate edifice for PMAN 40 years after

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has finally broken the over 40 years old jinx of existing without its own property. The PMAN executives led by the President, Mr. Pretty Okafor, have acquired a multi-million-naira edifice in Lekki, Lagos, as its corporate office.

This is part of the union’s strategy for the ongoing biometric card registration drive being implemented in conjunction with Zenith Bank. The PMAN president maintained that the decision to acquire a property in highbrow Lekki is borne out of good business sense. According to him, it is to reposition and rebrand the union as well as bridge the gap between PMAN and the new generation of artistes. “We consider it necessary to have a business office that is accessible to the artistes’ community and corporate sector in Nigeria. We want to ensure that musicians are receiving proper remunerations for their creative works both home and abroad.

Through the acquisition of this property, we are sending an important message to Nigerian musicians and the corporate sector that PMAN, the Nigerian music industry powerhouse, is back in business,” he said. Okafor explained further that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PMAN deliberately chose Lekki for the new corporate office because it is the new epicentre of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“You know, our former rented office was located in Ikeja but we decided to acquire our own property in Lekki. It is a deliberately made decision because Lekki is the new hub for the Nigerian music industry. It is the hotbed for the new wave Afrobeats culture. Lekki is where the Genzers of Nigerian entertainment resides,” he noted. Describing the newly acquired corporate office as a ful-ly detached five bedroom duplex, the PMAN boss revealed that it is equipped with different ultra modern facilities, noting that; “The new PMAN headquarters will have different ultra-modern components including the president’s office, digital music library, conference rooms, VIP lounge, membership registration booth provided by Zenith Bank, and other necessary offices.’’

