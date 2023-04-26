News

Prevail On Ataoja To Release My Daughter, US-Based Prof. Begs Court, Seeks OSHA Intervention

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A US-based Professor, Adekunle Oloki, has urged the Ataoja in council, Osun State House of Assembly, and Osun State government to intervene in the paternity issues of his daughter in the custody of Ataoja of Osogboland.

Oloki had approached the District Customary Court, Erin-Osun, Osun State, seeking an order from the court, directing her former wife, Kafayat Oyetunji, to give him access to his daughter.

Oloki dragged ex-wife Olori Kafayat Adedoyin Adetunji who is now married to the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, before an Erin-Osun Customary Court.

He alleged that his daughter’s name had been changed from Nadirah Lawal-Oloki to Oyetunji, the name of her new husband and had refused to let him have contact with his daughter since she took her to the palace.

When the case was called for hearing on Wednesday, the Counsel to the defendant, S. B. Ajibade told the court that he cannot continue with the hearing of the case on security grounds.

According to the Counsel, “My Lord, I urge this honorable court to move this case to the state capital for security reasons, as you can see the plaintiff stormed the court with security personnel and pressmen, and for this reason, I wouldn’t want to continue with the hearing.

“We are not safe and we can not go on again except if only the two parties be allowed to stay in court while the press and security personnel stay away.

“We are in a state of apprehension I pray the court to consider my application.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Asafa Olare who did not object to the application of the Defence Counsel said she believes in whatever the court says.

The president of the court, K.B Adeyinka having heard from both parties said it is not in his discretion to transfer the case to Osogbo adding that he will contact the president of the judicial and follow whatever he says.

He thereafter adjourned the case till June 21, 2023, For a hearing.

Briefing the court after the ruling, Prof Oloki lamented that the Ataoja’s wife has denied him access to his daughter for the past eight years.

He said he brought the security personnel to court because of his safety adding that the president of the court ought to have ignored the application of the defense counsel base on the fact that he (Oloki) is not a resident of Nigeria.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

