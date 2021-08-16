Prevailing insecurity not different from Nigeria’s civil war –Catholic Bishops

…ask Northern govs to act now

The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province yesterday blamed Nigerian leaders and Northern governors for the prevailing insecurity in the country, especially in the Northern part of the country.

They also said the current state of insecurity can only be likened to the 1967 Civil War, and accused the present administration of policies and programmes geared towards one particular religion to allegedly encourage evil perpetrators to hide under to wreak havoc on innocent Nigerians.

They said the country is at war with enemies that are hiding under religion to kill, kidnap and maim innocent people. A Pastoral statement jointly signed by Archbishop of Kaduna, Metropolitan,

Dr. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso and Archbishop of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province, Dr. John Namaza Niyiring OSA, on Sunday pointed out that killings by kidnappers, bandits, as well as terrorist groups have made Nigeria the most terrorised country in the world.

Subsequently, the clergymen said they have declared a week of prayer and fasting for peace to return to the land, adding that the week of prayer will be formally declared open by the Bishop which will end with a Rosary procession and benediction in all Catholic Churches.

Part of the statement said: “The last few years have been the most trying times in the history of our nation.

A culture of self-doubt and uncertainty has bred fear, anxiety and deep suspicion among our people. Except for the civil war, our nation has never witnessed the kind of widespread macabre, evil, wanton destruction and murderous blood-letting.

Life has never been so cheap, nor has Nigeria ever been at the stage we are in now. Deaths in the hands of kidnappers, killer herdsmen, bandits, and terrorist groups have made Nigeria the most terrorised country in the world.

“We are now one of the most dangerous places to be born into, the least peaceful countries in the world. Everywhere you turn, funerals have become our daily menu.

The abductions of school children have presented us with the prospects of a traumatised generation of young students. Even at the best of times, our region has been behind in almost every index of human survival.

“It is important for us all to understand that the Northern states have been the most affected in the tragedies, loss of human lives and horror that has engulfed our nation.

The perpetrators of these evils are constantly appealing to the religion of Islam to validate their criminality.

We therefore call on our governors to become more circumspect in the policies that are being enunciated regarding religion Our Church leaders have been kidnapped, tortured and in some cases, gruesomely murdered for no reason other than that they bear the cross of Christ.

We want to assure you, dear brethren, that although these times test our collective will, we shall not surrender to falsehood. Jesus already assured us that the gates of the underworld shall not prevail against his Kingdom (Mt. 16:17.) Our hopes rest firmly on these promises.

“We are writing this Message to appeal to you to be calm, to remain strong because our God is faithful. Recall the saying, tough times do not last, but tough people do.

“Brethren, we have declared a week of prayer and fasting for peace in our land from August 15th to 22nd, 2021.

The week of prayer will be formally declared open by the Bishop and will end with a Rosary procession and Benediction in our Churches.”

