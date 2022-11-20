Prevailing prayer

No matter the circumstance, if you come to God in prayer, praying in the name of Jesus, you shall prevail.

In James 5:13-18, “Is any among you afflicted? Let him pray. Is any merry? Let him sing psalms. Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the Church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord: And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him. Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much….”

Fervent Prayer: When you pray, you need to concentrate. Let your mind be focused. Your hope, your faith and focus should be on nothing else but in Jehovah alone. A prayer in which you don’t give up, you just keep asking and asking until you get an answer. Jesus illustrated the scenario of persistent and consistent prayer, prayer of importunity.

And Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Suppose one of you should go to a friend’s house at midnight and say, ‘Friend, let me borrow three loaves of bread. A friend of mine who is on a trip has just come to my house, and I don’t have any food for him!’ And suppose your friend should answer from inside, ‘Don’t bother me! The door is already locked, and my children and I are in bed. I can’t get up and give you anything.’ Well, what

Prevailing prayerthen? I tell you that even if he will not get up and give you the bread because you are his friend, yet he will get up and give you everything you need because you are not ashamed to keep on asking. And so I say to you: Ask, and you will receive; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you. For those who ask will receive, and those who seek will find, and the door will be opened to anyone who knocks” Luke 11:5-10 (GNT).

“And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint; Saying, There was in a city a judge, which feared not God, neither regarded man: And there was a widow in that city; and she came unto him, saying,

Avenge me of mine adversary. And he would not for a while: but afterward he said within himself, Though I fear not God, nor regard man; Yet because this widow troubleth me, I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me. And the Lord said, Hear what the unjust judge said. And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them? I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?” Luke 18:1-8.

If you will go down on your knees to pray, God will answer you. Don’t give up! For they that come to God must believe that he is, and a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. God has not called the sons of Jacob to seek him in vain. He is a rewarder, seek Him today, you will find Him. He will reward you.

Avenge me of my adversary was the prayer of the widow. I don’t know the adversary you are facing but if you will ask God to avenge you of your adversary today, He will answer you. The adversary of sickness, the adversary of pain, the adversary of barrenness, the adversary of poverty against every adversary that you call God, He will respond. He said, I am the God of all flesh, is there anything too hard for me to do? There is nothing that is above God. There is nothing he cannot do. I want you to come to God in prayers. Be careful for nothing, but by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your request be made known to God.

And the peace of God that

