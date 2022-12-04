Prevailing prayer

Enough of the worries. Worries will not solve the problem. Learn to pray. God says call upon me. As you pray, may the Lord answer you. Pray in the morning, in the noon, at your play, at work, in the highway, in the hospital, the Lord will answer you, in the Mighty name of Jesus.

PRAY WITHOUT CEASING.

“One shall chase a thousand and two, ten thousand”. If you are praying and not getting the desired result. Get a prayer partner, a faith partner, and join faith, call on the Lord, the Lord of Hosts, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

He will answer you. He said “I am the Lord I changeth not: therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed” Malachi 3:6. You will not be consumed by peril.

“The eyes of the Lord run to and fro the earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect towards him” 2 Chron. 6:19.

Don’t just keep quiet and weep over the problem. There is a solution and the solution is from God.

Call on Him. If two shall agree as touching a thing, it shall be done. Call on Him by all means in the place of prayer and you will prevail, in the most wonderful name of Jesus. When it comes to prayers, sinners stand in alienation, albeit self alienation.

For God said if anyone cometh to me “I will in no wise cast out” but he that believeth not on the Son is condemned already because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” John 3:18.

The prayer of the sinner is an abomination unto God. Proverbs 28:9 sates, “He that turneth away his ears from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination” and the same Proverbs 15:8 says, “The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord: but the prayer of the upright is his delight”.

David expressing this concept of alienation wrote in the book of Psalm 66:18, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me”. God has not shut you out. There is a redemption path open to you through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is written – while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. His arms are wide open to receive you, but you must turn to him.

Turn away from your sinful life and self-righteousness. Give your life to Him and He will give you eternal life. Thereafter God will always incline His ears to your prayers.

