Faith

Prevailing prayer

Posted on Author Rev. Wilson Akpughe Comment(0)

Enough of the worries. Worries will not solve the problem. Learn to pray. God says call upon me. As you pray, may the Lord answer you. Pray in the morning, in the noon, at your play, at work, in the highway, in the hospital, the Lord will answer you, in the Mighty name of Jesus.

PRAY WITHOUT CEASING.

 

“One shall chase a thousand and two, ten thousand”. If you are praying and not getting the desired result. Get a prayer partner, a faith partner, and join faith, call on the Lord, the Lord of Hosts, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

 

He will answer you. He said “I am the Lord I changeth not: therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed” Malachi 3:6. You will not be consumed by peril.

 

“The eyes of the Lord run to and fro the earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect towards him” 2 Chron. 6:19.

Don’t just keep quiet and weep over the problem. There is a solution and the solution is from God.

Call on Him. If two shall agree as touching a thing, it shall be done. Call on Him by all means in the place of prayer and you will prevail, in the most wonderful name of Jesus. When it comes to prayers, sinners stand in alienation, albeit self alienation.

For God said if anyone cometh to me “I will in no wise cast out” but he that believeth not on the Son is condemned already because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” John 3:18.

The prayer of the sinner is an abomination unto God. Proverbs 28:9 sates, “He that turneth away his ears from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination” and the same Proverbs 15:8  says, “The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord: but the prayer of the upright is his delight”.

David expressing this concept of alienation wrote in the book of Psalm 66:18, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me”. God has not shut you out. There is a redemption path open to you through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is written – while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. His arms are wide open to receive you, but you must turn to him.

Turn away from your sinful life and self-righteousness. Give your life to Him and He will give you eternal life. Thereafter God will always incline His ears to your prayers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Prepare for last days

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

The days are evil and at the same time drawing to the end; every man notwithstanding how highly or lowly placed, is daily stepping towards his or her own grave hence the person’s last days. Every individual at any point in time should therefore be in preparation for the last days, the end of all […]
Faith

2023: Cleric frowns at same faith ticket

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Regional Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Akinyele Region, Pastor Samuel Adedayo, has called for reversion of Muslim- Christian and Christian- Muslim party tickets for President and Vice President slots.   The cleric during his first official visit to Somolu Apata district under Akinyele region where he presides as the Regional Superintendent, stated:”Why don’t we […]
Faith

Jehovah’s Witnesses stress need to strengthen faith in God

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

In view of current distressing challenges facing humans across the globe, Jehovah’s Witnesses have stressed the need for all humans to strengthen their faith in God and His promises not only because their faith would be tested but also that their prospect for everlasting life depends on having strong faith.   The assembly conducted through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica