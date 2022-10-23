Faith

Prevailing Prayer

Posted on Author Rev. Wilson Akpughe

The Jews are people of God. And it is customary to them that they pray and have been praying. But one day the disciples of Jesus asked him: “Master, teach us how to pray.”

It was not because they have not been praying, they have been praying. Likewise, we all as Christians understand that prayer is a requirement of our Christian faith. And we do pray from time to time. From spending a few minutes in prayer to spending hours in prayer, some even travail in the place of prayer for days.

But more often than not, it is not all our prayers that yield the required results. And that is why you are looking at the topic today “Prevailing Prayers”.

The disciples of Jesus wanted to be taught how to pray because they have come to observe the efficacy of Jesus’ prayers and so they required that the Lord should teach them how to pray. Let us take time and look at some prayers that have been outstanding in the record of the Scriptures.

One of such prayers that have left generations dumbfounded is the prayer that brought Lazarus from the grave. And Jesus said, “Father, I thank you for I know you hear me always; But that this people may know…. Lazarus, come forth. And Lazarus that was dead and buried for days came forth” – John 11:41-44. It wasn’t a long prayer, but we all know that it was a prayer of faith. Maybe you say it is because it was Christ  himself.

The scripture told us that Elijah was a man like you and I. He was a mortal being and he prayed that there should be no rain and for three years there was no rain – 1Kings 17:1. He prayed against that there should be rain and it began to rain – 1 Kings 18:41-46. You also want to say that ha!

Elijah was a prophet. Now see the case of Hannah; the wife of Elkanah, the mother of Samuel. It was recorded concerning her that Hannah had no child and her mate used to provoke her. Hannah had no child yet she used to go with her husband to Shiloh yearly.

And you know when they go to Shiloh, they make sacrifices, they pray, they are before the Priest, they are gathered together with fellow worshippers. It is a time to seek the Lord. It is a time to make amends. But yearly they go to Shiloh and they returned and Hannah was still left without a child, until this particular occasion when they went to Shiloh. Hannah said No! It will not  be business as usual.

So she went to seek the face of God. “And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the Lord and wept sore. And she vowed a vow and said, O Lord of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the Lord all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head” – 1 Sam. 1:10-11 kjv.

In another Bible translation, The Living Bible it said – “She was in deep anguish and was crying bitterly as she prayed to the Lord; that God if you will give me a male child (a son), I will give him back to you.”

And she wept and prayed from her heart, and from her soul. Her lips were moving but the people around were not hearing what she was saying. So the Priest came and looked at her, and said to her, how long will thou be drunken? Presuming her to be under the intoxication of wine.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

