Prevailing security situation not different from civil war – Catholic Bishops cry out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comments Off on Prevailing security situation not different from civil war – Catholic Bishops cry out

*Ask Northern govs to act now

The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province Sunday blamed Nigerian leaders and Northern governors for the prevailing insecurity in the country, especially in the Northern part of the country.

They also said the current state of insecurity can only be likened to the 1967 Civil War, and accused the present administration of policies and programmes geared towards one particular religion to allegedly encourage evil perpetrators to hide under to wreak havoc on innocent Nigerians.

They said the country is at war with enemies that are hiding under religion to kill, kidnap and maim innocent people.

A Pastoral statement jointly signed by Archbishop of Kaduna, Metropolitan, Dr. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso and Archbishop of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province, Dr. John Namaza Niyiring OSA, on Sunday pointed out that killings by kidnappers, bandits, as well as terrorist groups have made Nigeria the most terrorised country in the world.

Subsequently, the clergymen said they have declared a week of prayer and fasting for peace to return to the land, adding that the week of prayer will be formally declared open by the Bishop which will end with a Rosary procession and benediction in all Catholic Churches.

