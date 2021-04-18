Prevent incessant strike, Methodist Bishop advises FG

Bishop of Remo Central Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Olu Akinola, has urged the Federal Government to try as much as possible to prevent the incessant strikes of doctors, medical personnel and teachers because it has brought hardship to Nigerians.

Speaking at 13th Synod of the diocese, tagged: “Watch and pray”, he lamented that daily in the country, if you don’t hear of doctors’ strike, or that of other medical personnel, it would be workers of the education sector.

He said that this recurrent strike is a disturbing situation that is really affecting the progress of the country. Akinola appealed that payment of salaries and allowances of the Nigerian workforce should be made as and when due to avoid incessant strike.

The Bishop advised the youths of this country to engage in entrepreneur which is very rewarding and shun engaging in crimes or Internet frauds, other vices. He said: “It is generally admitted that the youths are the future and backbone of the any nation, because they are the leaders of tomorrow.

Any failure on the part of the leaders to properly educate and equip the youths will definitely bring about greater calamities to the future of the nation. We shall be pleased if the government can further equip our educational institutions with all necessary requirements and support.

Akinola further said that the Synod is a time of spiritual fellowship of duly elected representatives of various circuits with ministers and accredited invitees from far and near.

“We are here to fellowship, pray together, sing together, rejoice together, discuss, evaluate and decide on the question of evangelism, policies of government of the country without changing the doctrine and beliefs of the church.

“Christians as citizen of this country cannot justifiably ignore politics. The church cannot run away from the state affairs if it takes seriously her divine commission to go into the world and preach the good news.

Christians are already in politics and whether they like it or not, their lives are touched every day by the political activities.

The important thing is for Christians to witness Jesus Christ in their lives. Each Christians must use the privilege they have as active members of their political party or in elected offices into propagate the Gospel. “Christians should be involved in today’s politics because political power is being used to impose evil on the people of God in some states of Nigeria .

The essence of politics is power. Without faithful and Christlike people in the government, evil people would continue,” he advised. Akinola commended Federal Government on the provision of opportunities for many young people through various programmes, but added that a lot more youths need to be engaged.

The Remo Central Diocese Bishop further explained: “Many of our able and qualified youths are roaming the street in search for jobs.

This is giving us sleepless night as our children graduate every year without any hope of employment. The Synod urged the government to work out modalities to provide more jobs opportunities for our youths, noting that this will reduce the level of crime and violence in the society.

“It is painful to hear from politicians who receive huge amount of money as salaries and allowances but that N30, 000 minimum wages is too much for Nigeria workers. “On insecurity, the Synod frowns heavily at the incessant loss of lives and property in our country, especially in the North-East and North- West.

Now, the South-East where burning of police offices and correctional centre is common. Every state in Nigeria is being affected by banditry and kidnapping.

“The Synod therefore called on the Federal Government to seriously attend to this massacre as a matter of utmost urgency as well as investigate the people behind this heartless practice and let there be justice for the victims.”

Like this: Like Loading...