‘Previous currency redesign projects failed to address hoarding’

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gears up to introduce redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes, analysts at CSL Research have pointed out that since 1960, previous such measures failed to reduce the high proportion of currency in circulation outside the banking system.

On October 26, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced that the apex bank had concluded plans to change the design of three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender, as part of efforts to tackle currency hoarding by the public, counterfeiting of the naira and prevalence of mutilated currency notes, among other challenges.

He also said that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, adding that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2022, when existing notes would cease to be legal tender. However, citing latest money statistics released by the CBN, the CSL Research analysts suggested that it was not certain if the CBN’s new naira redesign plan will be successful given that previous such plans were unsuccessful with regard to curbing currency hoarding. The analysts stated: “Money supply statistics from the CBN as of September 2022 showed that currency in circulation increased month-on-month by 0.56 per cent to N3.23 trillion as of September 2022 from N3.21 trillion as of August 2022.

“Similarly, currency outside banks increased month-on-month by 1.85 per cent to N2.73 trillion (representing 84.53% of currency in circulation) as of September 2022 from N2.68 trillion (representing 83.48 per cent of currency in circulation) in August 2022. “We note particularly that currency outside the banks has averaged c.84.42 per cent of currency in circulation since the year 1960; the lowest being 72 per cent in May 2008 and highest being 94.78 per cent in March 1995.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...