Business

Price increase: Unfolding devt casts doubt on inflation reports

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Despite figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics indicating a downward trend in inflation, realities on ground have, however, revealed otherwise, as the situation bites harder on manufacturers, compelling them to hike prices of products.

 

While members of the Master Bakers Association of Nigeria raised the alarm last week with a threat to go on strike, a major alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage producer in the country, Nigeria Brewery Plc, has suddenly increased prices of its product over the unfriendly inflation rate and other economic challenges.

 

In a memo cited by New Telegraph, the management announced new price increase for all its beverage products in circulation nationwide. The memo advised all its direct customers of the new price review.

 

The memo, which was signed by NB Plc’s Sales Director, Uche Unigwe and dated September 18, 2021, stated that from the beginning of the week (Sunday) new price hike should reflect in the sales of all Nigerian Breweries Plc products nationwide amid inflation and other challenges bedevilling the manufacturing sector.

 

The memo read: “Re-Price review notification for September 2021. Kindly reference my letter (REF: SD/LA 10/21) dated 15th September, 2021. “Please find below a schedule showing our revised prices, which will take effect from Sunday, September 19, 2021.

 

“All conditions as stated in my previous letter remain valid. “All prices are VAT-inclusive. For further clarifications, please do not hesitate to contact your Regional Business Manager.”

 

Last week, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria had threatened to withdraw its services nationwide to protest the incessant increase in the price of flour and other baking materials.

 

The bakers issued a two-week ultimatum, starting from September 23, for the Federal Government to address the situation, which they said was killing the industry.

 

The National President of the association, Alhaji Mansur Umar, issued the warning while briefing newsmen during their National Executive Council meeting in Abuja. He said the increasing cost of bakery ingredients, if not checked urgently, may soon drive bakers into extinction.

 

He said if the Federal Government failed to address the situation after the expiration of the two-week ultimatum, “we will direct our members to withdraw their services  across the country for one week.”

 

Umar lamented that amid the hike in the price of baking materials and multiple taxes, the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) jerked up its tariff regime, further worsening their plight.

 

He said the situation had compelled them to increase the prices of their products by 30 per cent across the board.

 

Umar said the situation had forced some of their members out of business, while others are living in debt. “At this time, most of our baking materials have risen to a level where appropriate bakery products pricing has become a very serious challenge.

 

“Our plea for the streamlining of our products regulations has not been heeded to, instead NAFDAC tariff regime has once again been jerked up. “It becomes worrisome if the manInterbank  agers of our economy actually wish the bakery industry to remain or go extinct,” he said.

 

He however urged members of the association not to relent in their efforts to save the industry from going into extinction. “We have no other industry than this, so, we must fight with all we have to keep the industry alive.

 

Remember, survival is the first instinct of life. We must not behave like dinosaurs that refused to adapt to changes in their environment and are now extinct.

 

“Arise great master bakers and expeditiously begin the correction of this obvious abnormally, which, if not checked, will drive us into the unemployment market,” he added.

 

NBS, last week, said headline inflation dropped to 17.01 per cent in August. The figure represented a 0.37 percentage points decline when compared to 17.38 per cent recorded in July.

 

In its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, NBS said that food index also slowed by 1.03 percentage points to 20.30 per cent due to increases in prices of bread and cereals, milk, cheese and egg, oils and fats, potatoes, yam and other tuber food products, meat and coffee, tea and cocoa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Why Shoprite dumped Nigeria

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI

…falling naira, inability to repatriate profit and legal encumbrances top list   Shoprite Holdings Ltd., Africa’s largest food retailer, last week completed the process of divestment of its interest in the Shoprite Nigeria, selling the business to a Nigerian firm, Ketron. In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI lists other underlying reasons that took Shoprite out of […]
Business

Operator creates 2,950 jobs, deploys equipment to boost operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A terminal operator at Onne Port, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has created 2,950 direct and indirect job opportunities at the port. The company also said that efforts had been made to deploy reefer racks with 600+ plugs, a new workshop, larger powerhouse and 20 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes at its terminal to boost […]
Business

Facebook reveals new features for creators to earn money from ecommerce sales

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook (FB.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday the company will build new features starting with Instagram for content creators to earn money from recommending products on the app and a marketplace to help connect brands with influencers. While speaking with Adam Mosseri, head of Facebook-owned Instagram, during a livestreamed video, Zuckerberg also said the social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica