Price of food items go down by 30% in Kebbi

Following the scarcity of the Naira currency in circulation, the prices of food items and perishable items have crashed by 30 per cent in Kebbi State. Our correspondent who visited the Bayankara perishable market and Makera central market on Saturday gathered that a Basket of Tomatoes which was sold before at the rate of N15, 000 and above is now N3000 while in makera market where a mudu of maize and G/cord is now N200 insisted of N500 and above before. Speaking to our correspondent in the market Mr. Maruf Ismail who works with a Federal agency in Kebbi State visited the market and applauded the Federal Government policy saying if this policy can bring down the prices of food items he welcomes it. “I entered the market today, and I was surprised to see the prices of food items have gone down, Beans now are N300 while before it N1000, Maize and others are now cheaper than before,” he said.

Also speaking early, Alhaji Hassan Birnin Kebbi who also visited the market commended the Naira redesign policy, saying it has forced business people to bring down the prices of goods. “I’m in the market but am surprised to see how prices of food items came down, the people selling need money and they don’t have customers that will buy” he added. But one of the market officials, Alhaji Muhammadu Gwadangwaji lamented over no patronage saying they need the money to buy other goods. “We also want the prices to come down but the only thing that remains now is the availability of fuel at the fuel stations, we want the Federal Government to make fuel available which will also help our businesses,” he said.

 

