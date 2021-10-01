Business Top Stories

Prices, interest rates could worsen poor countries’ debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The debt situation for poor countries could worsen due to volatile commodity prices and higher interest rates, World Bank President, David Malpass, said yesterday, urging countries to begin a gradual fiscal consolidation to maintain investor confidence. In a speech from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, ahead of World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in mid-October, Malpass said: “As of mid-2021, over half of the world’s poorest countries are in external debt distress, or at risk of it.

“When the debt service suspension or DSSI initiative expires at the end of this year, low income countries that resume debt service payments will see their fiscal space shrink,” Malpass said, “limiting their ability to buy vaccines and finance other priorities.” Malpass repeated his call for accelerated cooperation to implement a G20 debt restructuring framework for poor countries, including from the private sector, which has failed thus far to extend forbearance to sovereign borrowers.

“It’s time to pursue a gradual and people-oriented fiscal consolidation, and to restructure unsustainable debt,” Malpass said. Also, countries should seek to reprofile their debt payments while international interest rates remain low, while eliminating wasteful spending.

Malpass also called for an increased scale of development efforts to help economies rebuild from COVID-19. “To achieve impact, we need education, nutrition and vaccination programmes that reach hundreds of millions of children. We need digital cash transfer programmes that can provide necessary resources to billions of people in the next crisis,” Malpass said. “In response to climate change, we need thousands of large public-private projects that combine the world’s resources from governments, MDBs (multilateral development banks) foundations, private investors and the buyers of carbon credits,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Rice smuggling threatens N3.4trn investment, 13m jobs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Processors fret, seek strict action   Foreign rice smuggling into Nigeria is back in full swing after its decimation by security forces sometime ago, Rice  Processors Association of Nigeria (RPAN) alerted the Federal Government at the weekend. Unless government rises to the occasion and arrests the trend quickly, RPAN said the little gains recorded in […]
Business

Floating dock: Nigeria loses N300bn to Ghana, others

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

In what is gradually becoming a national embarrassment, Nigeria has continued to lose an average of N300 billion ($600 million) yearly to neighbouring Ghana and other countries over inability to put its modular floating dock into use. In 2018, a N50 billion floating dock was acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) […]
Business

NIRSAL trains 2,600 bank managers, agric desk officers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigeria Incentive- Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) has trained 2,600 mid-management and agric desk officers of commercial banks. Training bankers by NIRSAL is to make the bankers understand the challenges faced by farmers and agric value chain actors so that the risk the farmers and other actors pose to banks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica