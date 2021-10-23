Prices of diesel, others may go up, says Isong

Barring any hitches, prices of deregulated petroleum products such as Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK)), Diesel (Automotive Gas Oil), and Gas may go up, in the event, that there continues to be increase in the prices of crude oil, at the international market, the Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, gave this in-dication, recently.

This happens, as the prices of crude oil soar higher, reaching $85.07 per barrel recently, the highest in three years. According to Isong, the cost of Petroleum Premium Spirit (PMS) would be subsidised, if crude oil prices continue to increase. In an interview with the Saturday Telegraph, Isong said the rise in prices of crude oil has both negative and positive connotations for the country.

He said: “On the negative side, the increase in the prices of crude would bring about an increase in the cost of deregulated petroleum products such as diesel, gas and kerosene. “Also, there would be subsidies for Petroleum Premium Spirit (PMS).

The MOMAN’s Chief, however, said that the development will bring in more revenues to the coffers of the Federal Government. This, he said, would help the government to have more money in the Federation Accounts for growth. He added that Nigeria, as an oil dependent nation, would be able to generate more revenues, if the trend persists.

Like this: Like Loading...