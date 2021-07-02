News

Prices rise on OPEC+ output, demand prospects

Posted on

Cruse oil prices rose about 2% on Thursday on indications that OPEC+ producers could increase output more slowly than expected in coming months, while rising global fuel demand would continue to tighten supply.

Nigeria and other members of OPEC, a report by Reuters read, are planning to add 2 million additional supply to market between August and December. Brent crude was up $1.23, or 1.7%, to $75.85 a barrel by 12:38 p.m. EDT (1638 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.65, or 2.3%, at $75.12. During the session, both benchmarks reached their highest since October 2018. At its meeting, OPEC+ members were leaning toward adding about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to the oil market between August and December, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

Our Reporters

