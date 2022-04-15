Primaries: Kwara governor urges adherence to Electoral Act

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has charged political parties in the country, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 in picking their candidates for the 2023 general election in order to avoid dire consequences. AbdulRazaq, who said there are new provisions in the Electoral Act that are revolutionary, warned that non-adherence to the provisions of the Act “could undo whatever efforts of any political party or candidate if we run afoul of them.” The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, spoke in Ilorin, at a one-day capacity building seminar on the new Electoral Act, 2022 for political office holders aspiring for elective offices.
