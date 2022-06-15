Primaries: Lawan urges colleagues to remain committed

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday urged his colleagues to stay committed to the political system of their respective parties despite the outcomes of the just-concluded primaries.

Lawan made the call in his address to welcome members of the apex legislative Assembly from break. He consoled Senators who lost in the primaries and congratulated those who won theirs.

The Senate had suspended plenary on May 11 to enable lawmakers to participate in the primaries. Lawan also stressed the need for the Senate to prioritise the security issues in the country as well as undertake further amendment to the Electoral Act.

Accordingtohim, theelectoral processintheprimaries threw up issues that must be critically considered by the National Assembly.

He said: “Some of us participated in the congresses for their Senatorial Districts, some of our colleagues went for Governorship of their states, and four of us went for the Presidency of our great country.”

