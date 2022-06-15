News

Primaries: Lawan urges colleagues to remain committed

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday urged his colleagues to stay committed to the political system of their respective parties despite the outcomes of the just-concluded primaries.

 

Lawan made the call in his address to welcome members of the apex legislative Assembly from break. He consoled Senators who lost in the primaries and congratulated those who won theirs.

 

The Senate had suspended plenary on May 11 to enable lawmakers to participate in the primaries. Lawan also stressed the need for the Senate to prioritise the security issues in the country as well as undertake further amendment to the Electoral Act.

 

Accordingtohim, theelectoral processintheprimaries threw up issues that must be critically considered by the National Assembly.

 

He said: “Some of us participated in the congresses for their Senatorial Districts, some of our colleagues went for Governorship of their states, and four of us went for the Presidency of our great country.”

 

News

New airline, Green Africa, to begin operations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

After months of apprehension and uncertainty over whether or not one of Nigeria’s and perhaps African airlines that promised so much would end up on paper, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday granted startup, Green Africa, Air Operators Certificate (AOC  which clears the way for the carrier to begin flight services.   The carrier […]
News

Ibeju-Lekki demolitions tough on home owners –Victims’ lawyer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lawyer of the victims of the demolitions in Oke- Egan Kayetoro Community in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State, Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo, has said the state government was harsh on the owners of the structures. Uwaifo, who visited the community and the victims of the demolition on February 28, said the state government should have been […]
News

NIGERIAN ARMY AND WAR AGAINST INSURGENCY BEYOND SLOGAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I don’t know him; may be, only a few Nigerians might have encountered him in the sanctuaries of books and there is no possibility that any Nigerian would ever have a chance of knowing him personally, but Frederick C. Blesse is a living legend or a genius of wisdom by conquering the essence of existence […]

