Primary Defeat: Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders

The representative of Ondo Central in the Senate, Ayo Akinyelure, has allegedly started retrieving the vehicles given to some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders after losing his bid to return to the upper house of the parliament for the third time.

In the Ondo Central Senatorial primary on Monday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, came second behind Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), who clinched the ticket with 82 votes. Akinyelure got 58 votes while ex-Ondo State PDP Chairman, Chief Clement Faboyede, came third with 57 votes. Dissatisfied with the outcome of the prima-ry despite the money and vehicles he reportedly used for the election, the legislator was said to have demanded his vehicles back from the leaders.

An official of the party claimed that Akinyelure had retrieved the vehicles given to Chief Segun Adegoke, a member of the Board of Trustee (BOT) of the PDP and that of Mr Wole Akindiose, a former PDP Chairman in Ondo East and National delegate to the forthcoming convention of the party. However, Akinyelure’s Media and Strategy Adviser, Charles Akinwon, said the Senator only retrieved the vehicle given to Akindiose because of the role he played during the primary. Akinyelure had blamed the immediate past Governor Olusegun Mimiko for the loss on Monday.

 

