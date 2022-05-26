Primary: Ekiti APC aspirant protests ‘doctored’ delegate list

Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirant Sunday Ola has alleged the afmanipulation of the delegate list for the primary in favour of a particular aspirant. Also, a senatorial aspirant, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, enjoined delegates in the Ekiti North to vote wisely in the May 27 primary.

Ola, who is contesting the House of Representatives’ ticket in the Ado/ Irepodun/Ifelodun federal constituency, warned that the party must rescind its action to prevent a backlash during the June 18 governorship poll. He accused some members of the State Working Committee of perpetrating the act to favour some aspirants. He said: “We are calling on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu National Working Committee to intervene and caution these people. How can you change the goalpost in the middle of the game? They have to comply with the provisions of the law in arranging the primaries. “We are not expecting anything short of free, fair and credible primary. All aspirants must be given a level playing field that is the minimum the party can offer to all of us.” But the party Chairman, Paul Omotoso, assured the aspirants that the primary will be free, fair and credible.

