Primary Election: PDP candidate sues ex-KEDCO MD, INEC, PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kebbi State House of Representatives candidate, Sani Yakubu Noma, has dragged the party, a former Managing Director of Kaduna Electricity Development Commission, Engr. Garba Haruna and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a Federal High Court in Brinin Kebbi after his name was allegedly removed from INEC’s list.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the case was adjourned by Justice Baba Gana Ashijar to 15th August, 2022 for further hearing, Noma’s lawyer, Johnson Jacob Usman (SAN), said his client is prepared to take back what rightly belongs to him. “The INEC reports that Sani Yakubu Noma won the primary election.

While he was waiting to be given INEC Form EC9 to fill and submit, he just saw on 24th of May that INEC had published the name of Garba Arugungu” the lawyer said.

