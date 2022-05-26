Primary: Omo-Agege unfolds agenda for Delta in 60-page manifesto

Deputy Senate President and the sole All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has released a manifesto he described as “the work-plan to build a new Delta State.” In a statement, which he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Deputy Senate President christened his manifesto the “EDGE Agenda,” saying it covers critical areas of governance that would drive his government’s agenda. “EDGE encapsulate Employment and Empowerment, Good Governance, Development and Enduring Peace and Security.

It is a product of profound thought based on my practical experience both in the executive and legislative arms of government. Having served as Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), and as Senator, and now as Deputy Senate President, I am privileged to have a panoramic view of the issues of governance,” he said. Omo-Agege, who said he would deploy the experiences in the work-plan for the state, added: “Though governance is tough, it is not all rocket science. So we are going to engage it with vigour on all fronts, and build a brand new Delta.”

