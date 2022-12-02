Primary Poll: Imo Reps’ aspirant vow to appeal judgement

A PDP aspirant for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, Dr Uzoma Ugochukwu, has vowed to contest the court’s dismissal of his case challenging the outcome of the party’s House of Representatives’ primaries. It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Owerri had dismissed Ugochukwu’s suit in a judgement which was delivered at an Abuja High Court, challenging the election of Chibuzor Agulanna as the PDP candidate for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency. Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Ugochukwu noted that the judgement does not speak to the violation of the provision of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, as well as the PDP constitution, requiring primaries to be held at the headquarters of the constituency. According to him, the decision of the party’s hierarchy to hold the primaries at Aladimma Mall in Owerri Municipal, instead of either Abor Mbaise or Ngor Okpala was a calculated move to manipulate the process and fraught its favoured candidate.
