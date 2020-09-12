Primary school pupil poses in front of his ‘shopping complex’

A primary school pupil identified as Ismail Yusuf has inspired some netizens after photos of himself posing in front of his “shopping complex” in Rano Town, Kano State, emerged on social media. It was gathered that the little boy opened the small shop with money and goods contributed by well-meaning Nigerians after he was earlier spotted selling seasonings in a carton.

Facebook user, Mustapha Moh’d Gujba, who posted the photos online, wrote; “Isma’il Yusuf Mohammed that lives in Rano local gov’t area of Kano state is determined and passion to do business for self reliance, but his parents don’t have the capacity to help him because they’re poor.

Yusuf courageously started on his own with only 7 cubes of Maggi , 4 sachets of curry powder and Onga . Before you know, his picture sitting in front of his mini shop went viral on social media platforms, and this has attracted various concerned citizens trace his location, and support him toward actualizing his dream.” Gujba noted that Mohammed is only 10 years old and a Primary 2 pupil but he is already supporting his family with the proceeds from his business.

