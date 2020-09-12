Arts & Entertainments

Primary school pupil poses in front of his ‘shopping complex’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A primary school pupil identified as Ismail Yusuf has inspired some netizens after photos of himself posing in front of his “shopping complex” in Rano Town, Kano State, emerged on social media. It was gathered that the little boy opened the small shop with money and goods contributed by well-meaning Nigerians after he was earlier spotted selling seasonings in a carton.

Facebook user, Mustapha Moh’d Gujba, who posted the photos online, wrote; “Isma’il Yusuf Mohammed that lives in Rano local gov’t area of Kano state is determined and passion to do business for self reliance, but his parents don’t have the capacity to help him because they’re poor.

Yusuf courageously started on his own with only 7 cubes of Maggi , 4 sachets of curry powder and Onga . Before you know, his picture sitting in front of his mini shop went viral on social media platforms, and this has attracted various concerned citizens trace his location, and support him toward actualizing his dream.” Gujba noted that Mohammed is only 10 years old and a Primary 2 pupil but he is already supporting his family with the proceeds from his business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Actor Jimoh Aliu unveils plans to reposition Ekiti film industry

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Renown actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu has said he has mapped out strategies to reposition the film industry in a bid to promote African culture and tradition, dwindling due to negligence and negative impact of western civilization. Chief Aliu, who disclosed his plans to journalists Thursday at a press briefing in Ado- […]
Arts & Entertainments

MTV dedicates VMA show to ‘true hero’, Chadwick Boseman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Youth channel MTV dedicated its Video Music Awards show on Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, calling the “Black Panther” star, whose death last week at age 43 shocked fans around the world, a “true hero.” Opening the annual ceremony dedicated to the best in pop music, host Keke Palmer called Boseman “an actor whose talent […]
Arts & Entertainments

Arts, culture imperative for development – Oshodi

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

S eyi Paul Oshodi is a Lagos based creative artist, curator and multi-media consultant of note. Following his passion for the creative arts and commitment to “raising the creative industry stake and deepening the untapped resources that are embedded within the country and beyond through producing and raising arts, culture and tourism contents”, he established […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: