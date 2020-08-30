…Primate Ayodele goes on 300-day fasting to stop Law

The Shepherd of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has dismissed as dead on arrival the controversial Companies & Allied Matters Act (CAMA) recently passed into law by the Federal Governing.

The fiery servant of God stated that the Federal Government has no right to interfere in the affairs and running of churches in the Nigeria. He expressed his reservations on the controversial CAMA law at the 26th Anniversary of his yearly book of prophecies, Warnings to the Nations (WTN), held yesterday at the church headquarters in Lagos.

The celebration featured a public presentations of two of his latest books titled: “A Compendium of Ten Thousand & More Fulfilled Prophecies (a collection of divine signals from 1994-2020)’ and the 2020- 21 edition of “Warnings to the Nations.”

While responding to questions from journalists, the renowned Prophet used the opportunity to address the CAMA controversy in Nigeria and other developments across the nations of the world. He condemned what he described as government’s attempt at interfering in the affairs of churches in the country through the CAMA Law, and declared that he was ready to go on 300 days fasting and prayer to stop the law.

His words: “The government has made a mistake to poke nose into the affairs of churches in the country. The idea of church is divine. The CAMA Law can ruin the government because they want to fight God with the law. The government is yet to solve the problems of the nation. CAMA is dead on arrival. CAMA is a joke. I’m ready to go on 300 days prayer and fasting to fight CAMA Law.”

Ayodele continued: “Government does not know how my church supports 6,000 widows and other less privileged with food items, money and empowerment monthly and cannot pick administrative bills to interfere in the affairs of the church.” He heaped the blames of the government’s attempt at interfering in the affairs of churches in the country on the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which he said is weak and not proactive.

The Primate said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) needs a very strong and proactive leadership. Over the years, CAN leaders are stooges of the government. Why are the other fathers in the faith in this country not telling the truth to the government against CAMA? It is because of the stipends that they collect from the government.”

“It is only Bishop Oyedepo who has consistently been standing his grounds against the Nigeria government. Where are the other fathers who have the voice to speak on the behalf of the voiceless churches? CAN needs a very strong proactive leaders who can speak the truth to the government,” Primate Ayodele added.

In another related development, university, public and private and other libraries all over the world have further been enriched following the twin launch of Primate Ayodele’s new books, (a Compendium of Ten Thousand & More Fulfilled prophecies” published by the primate in his yearly book of prophecies, “Warnings to the Nations” (WTN) from 1994-2020) and warnings

To The Nations 2020″. Warnings to the Nations (WTN), a collection of divine signals, was first published in 1994 by Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Servant of the Most High God at INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, with the initial title, Present And Future Watch, from 1994-1996, as a yearly revelations of the mind of God, through the primate to all nations to warn, instruct and guide all nations into the future.

Since its debut in 1994 the book has impacted all nations across the globe. At the public presentation of the new books, the renowned Prophet went down memory lane on how God inspired him to publish the book and the impact of the book across nations in 26 years.

He said the compendium of his over ten thousand fulfilled prophecies across nations, which he described as first of its kind in the world, was a documentation and celebration of God’s faithfulness to the lofty book project over the years.

His words: “We thank God for making the Warnings to the Nations project global news. This is our 26th year anniversary of the project and it is like a dream. I want to say the press has been advancing the work of God in their reports. I appreciate all of you for coming to this presentation of our yearly book of prophecies.

The book contains messages on sports, politics, economy, health and other areas of human activities.

When we started the project, only five pressmen were in attendance. We thank God that today things have changed. We thank all our friends from the soft sell magazines. We appreciate all of you for reporting the messages to the global world as contained in the book.”

