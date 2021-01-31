Primate Ayodele plans for widows, students on birthday anniversary

It will be a rain of empowerment on all sides as the leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele will be hosting the international association of world peace advocates, an association affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact in Lagos.

As it is the culture for the man of God to put smile on the faces of the people, he will once again walk that path as hundreds of widows, students and the needy will be remembered and lifted from their current state to celebrate the life of the man of God on his birthday, come February 14.

It was said that Primate Ayodele, will be making provisions for those who have not been able to afford their house rents, those who can’t afford to pay school fees, vulnerable people who don’t have bed in their homes, to mention a few. Also, hundreds of GCE and JAMB forms will be given out for free to students who want to further their education in higher institutions.

Apart from these, people that have health challenges will be taken care of, those who have issues with their sight will be given eye glasses, among some other things.

Generally speaking, it will be a time of massive giving to the people.

The event will also have the attendance of top officials of the International Association of world peace advocates that includes the President, Amb Per Stefsen, Country director of Denmark, Amb Mrs Blessing Palmberg, Country director of India, Amb Prof Nabit Kapur, Country Director of South Africa, Amb. Anthony Chinedu, World peace spokesman, Amb. Dr Emmanuel Nweke and other world Peace dignitaries.

