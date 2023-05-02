Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecy On Kogi, Edo, Imo, Kaduna Guber Elections

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophecies concerning the governorship elections coming up in Kogi, Edo, and Imo states.

He also spoke on the outcome of the governorship elections in Enugu and Kaduna states.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned the candidate of the PDP in Kogi, Dino Melaye to seek God’s face regarding his ambition because the election won’t be an easy one.

He revealed that there will be obstacles against him in the contest which can only be conquered by seeking the face of God more.

He said, “The candidate of the PDP in Kogi State, Dino Melaye should seek the face of God more concerning his ambition.

“The election will not be an easy task and I see several obstacles standing against him in the contest.

“These obstacles can only be conquered by God, he needs to seek God’s face more’’.

In Imo State, Primate Ayodele stated that Governor Hope Uzodinma can only be defeated through a strong coalition. He also made it known that the PDP will not make any serious impact in the election.

“In Imo state, I am saying it again that only a strong coalition can defeat Governor Hope Uzodinma. PDP isn’t in this governorship race, they can’t make any impact. The opposition parties should come together if they want to defeat the incumbent governor.’’

For the Edo state election which will be coming up in 2024, Primate Ayodele advised the PDP to nominate the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu as its candidate.

‘’I advise the PDP to nominate the deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu as its candidate for the Edo governorship election in 2024. The election will not be an easy one for them, the party needs a formidable candidate’’

Speaking on the recently concluded governorship elections in Kaduna and Enugu, Primate Ayodele advised the winners not to celebrate yet because he foresees the court ruling out their victory.

‘’In Kaduna and Enugu state, the candidates of the APC and PDP that were declared as winners shouldn’t celebrate yet. The battle isn’t over as I foresee the court ruling out their victory.

“I still see the victory in Kaduna going back to the PDP candidate, Ashiru Kudan while the Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga will reclaim victory in Enugu state’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele urged the candidate of the NNPP in Taraba state, Sani Yahaya not to drag the election outcome in the state to court because God has sealed the victory of PDP’s Agbu Kefas.

‘’The candidate of the NNPP in Taraba State, Sani Yahaya should not bother going to court. God has sealed the victory of PDP’s Agbu Kefas. It will be a mere waste of money and time for him. He should work together with the winner in order to move the state forward.’’