Primate Ayodele to Osibanjo: You’ll never be President

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo who just declared intention to run the 2023 Presidential election has been told that he is wasting time and will never be President of Nigeria.

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his presidential ambition.

Primate Ayodele lauded Osinbajo for declaring his intention, but revealed that he can never become Nigeria’s President.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned that further steps on actualizing the ambition will lead to waste of resources because some forces will fight and implicate him.

He said: ‘’It’s good that VP Yemi Osinbajo declared his ambition to become the President so that his mind can be settled, but he can never be President of Nigeria, his declaration is just a means of expressing what is bothering you.

“It’s either he waste his money or decide not to waste money, but he can’t be the next President of Nigeria. They will implicate him, northerners don’t want him and some factors will stand against him, he can’t be there.

‘’There is nothing bad in anyone expressing his intention, but Osinbajo will not win, betrayal or not, God is not angry with Osinbajo’s intention, but he will waste resources because he isn’t putting it right.

“He will be indicted, this declaration is just for record purposes, it won’t fly. They are deceiving him, he won’t go beyond the vice president, he should not waste his money at all.’’

 

Reporter

