Primate Olorunwo was a man of unrivaled humility, says Children

The children and members of Olorunwo Cathedral Church of Cherubim and Seraphim (Inc) have described the late founder of the church, Archbishop Omolaja Olorunwo, as a man of unrivaled humility during his lifetime.

 

The assessment was given during a press briefing in Lagos while releasing the burial arrangement of the late Archbishop Omolaja Olorunwo, the primate, and founder of their father.

 

According to the church, the burial plan covers a week-long celebration of the life and legacy of the popular Christian leader who according to them died a fulfilled man.

 

The cleric, popularly referred to as the grand commander of the Christian faith of the African Church of Nigeria, died on September 2, 2021, a month after celebrating his 85th birthday.

 

According to Venerable Omolayo Olorunwo, the Church Provost, who addressed journalists on behalf of the church, the burial activities will begin with a service of songs and all-night praise on Wednesday, 15th September 2021, followed by a candlelight procession, lying-in-state, and wake-keeping on Thursday, 16th September 2021 before interment on September 17th.

 

The events will be held at the Church auditorium in Ifako Gbagada, Lagos. Speaking on what kind of father the late Olorunwo, who led the Olorunwo Cathedral Church of Cherubim & Seraphim for over 55 years, his daughter, Prophetess Omotinuolawa Olorunwo said: Baba lived for all, he touched the lives of people around and far, he lived for others not just Christians alone, even Muslims. “His humility was second to none, he was always the first to clean the church, open the church.

 

This is the only church the late M.K.O Abiola ever visited during his lifetime in 1983, not because of anything, but because of baba’s humility. He died a fulfilled man I can tell you that,”

 

We have seen churches face crisis after the death of the founder most of the time, so when asked if Archbishop Olorunwo has chosen his successor or did he anoint anyone to take over when he was alive?

 

“There is time and season for everything, when the time comes to announce the spiritual head of the church, is going to be a spiritual process. Our father was a spiritual person. There is a solution and when the time comes, we will announce it.

 

“This is a church with a difference, nothing will fall apart, and we will build this church on the foundation of Christ. He has left more than five children who are capable of succeeding him, he has given them that training not just as children but as foot soldiers for Christ, so they are capable of moving mountains.

 

The church members are more committed and united to work together and make sure his legacy remains. Our prayer is that God will give us the strength to carry on.” But did he have the premonition he was going to join his maker soon? “He was not just an ordinary man, he knew he was going to die soon, even during his birthday, he told his children about his death.

 

He knew his time was up, angels were right beside him to take him. He was not just an ordinary man.” Primate Olorunwo was born on Monday 27th August 1936. He was called into God’s Ministry as far back as 1946 at the tender age of 10. He lived a happily married life with Rev. Mother K. B. Olorunwo and was blessed with children and grandchildren.

