Metro & Crime

Prime suspect in murder of Ogun couple allegedly escapes from police custody

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

Lekan Adekanbi, the prime suspect arrested in connection with the killing of a couple, Kehinde Fatinoye and Bukola Fatinoye and their son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye has reportedly escaped from police custody in Ogun State.

Adekanbi was said to be the driver of the couple until the day they were assassinated.

The coupled were butchered by the assailants in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, at their Ibara GRA home shortly after returning from a crossover service at a church.

Their son, Oreoluwa and adopted son, simply identified as Felix were abducted and thrown inside Ogun River along Obada-Adigbe road.

The corpse of Oreoluwa was later recovered by the police on Tuesday, while Felix was said to have survived.

When the police brought Felix to the river bank to identify the corpse of Oreoluwa, he claimed to have seen and recognised one of the killers, who he identified as “brother Lekan”.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Landlady’s daughter beats tenant to death over electricity bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  An argument over electricity bills which ensued between a landlady’s daughter, Ms Tina Essi, and her tenant, has allegedly led to the tenant’s death in Ikorodu area of Lagos. Until the dastardly incident, both were residents of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos. However, Tina is currently cooling her heels with the at […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos shuts Eti-Osa isolation centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos government has shut down the isolation centre in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the closure of the facility at Lagos House, Marina, during the 17th update on the management of coronavirus in the state. He said the isolation centre at Agindigbi in Ikeja would also […]
Metro & Crime

Abiodun suspends aide, Abidemi Rufai, over alleged $350,000 fraud in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the suspension of his Senior Special Assistant, Abidemi Rufai, over his involvement in wire fraud in the United States of America. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, confirmed this on Tuesday. Somorin confirmed that Rufai is an appointee of the Ogun State government, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica