Prime suspect in murder of Ogun couple allegedly escapes from police custody

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Lekan Adekanbi, the prime suspect arrested in connection with the killing of a couple, Kehinde Fatinoye and Bukola Fatinoye and their son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye has reportedly escaped from police custody in Ogun State.

Adekanbi was said to be the driver of the couple until the day they were assassinated.

The coupled were butchered by the assailants in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, at their Ibara GRA home shortly after returning from a crossover service at a church.

Their son, Oreoluwa and adopted son, simply identified as Felix were abducted and thrown inside Ogun River along Obada-Adigbe road.

The corpse of Oreoluwa was later recovered by the police on Tuesday, while Felix was said to have survived.

When the police brought Felix to the river bank to identify the corpse of Oreoluwa, he claimed to have seen and recognised one of the killers, who he identified as “brother Lekan”.

