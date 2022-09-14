News

Prime Video signs 3 years deal with Nigeria's filmmaker, Jáde Osiberu

Prime Video has announced an exclusive overall deal with one of Nigeria’s leading filmmakers, Jáde Osiberu, the creator of film and series hits Sugar Rush, Isoken, and Gidi Up, as well as highly anticipated upcoming Amazon Original movie Gangs of Lagos. Osiberu’s three-year deal will include the creation of Original scripted TV and movie concepts, produced by her production company Greoh Studios.

The deal comes as Gangs of Lagos takes part in an exclusive preview screening at the Toronto International Film Festival for press and tastemakers. The movie is set to launch as the first Nigerian Original exclusively on Prime Video later this year.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family,” said Jáde Osiberu. “It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

“Collaborating with visionary and respected talent is foundational to delivering a curated and elevated slate of Originals for our local audiences in Nigeria,” said Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “It is a joy to announce our collaboration with Jáde Osiberu in a deal that is the first of its kind for us in Africa. We are constantly delighted by Jáde’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories, and together we will create authentically African hits for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

“At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with our audiences, wherever they may be,” added Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Jáde Osiberu is an exceptional and compelling storyteller, and over the last few years she has delivered stories with a unique flavor and fresh point of view. We are thrilled to be able to bring these stories and more to Prime Video audiences at home and abroad.”

The deal follows similar international agreements with talent such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Steve McQueen (Small Axe), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Donald Glover (Mr. & Ms. Smith), and Jenny Han (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

The news comes after Prime Video recently announced its increased investment in Nigeria with its first two Nigerian Originals, Gangs of Lagos and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, starring Basketmouth.

Osiberu is represented by Range Media Partners.

 

