Primitive gangsterism

In a civilised country, where the attraction is centred on civilisation and sophistication, growth and development, where modern technology is deployed to handle a couple of tasks, groups and associations such as Miyetti Allah should have sought the back door to escape our sight.

The business of cattle rearing, nomadism and pastoralism has become obsolete, barbaric and otiose. Seeing 21st century kids, holding sticks on their shoulders, enabled with cutlass, looking unkempt and herding cows in large numbers should attract our condemnation outright.

Such backwardness is a symptom and function of lack of civilisation and education. 21st century kids should be in the classrooms to learn new dynamics about contemporary knowledge that would equip him to contend with the challenges of a new world order. Each time I see leaders of Miyetti Allah, defending the mundane, I see a conspiracy theory to continue to sustain this barbarism and primitiveness to perpetually enslave the poor herdsman, who is often exposed to the vagaries of inclement weather, jungle life, and danger in the forest. Rather than educate him to make his trade more productive and result-driven through ranching, they prefer to perpetuate this weather beaten resolve of talking tough over nothing. How do you convert a private business of some individuals to wear the garb of national policy? When has cattle rearing become a national culture, to be so cultivated by government, to assume primacy in our contemporary public discourse? How do you encourage a business that is primitively driven with hard labour of long walking hours, days and weeks of trekking in the jungle and in the farmlands in search for greener pastures for their flock? While the promoters of the business enjoy the spoil of the trade, the average herdsman is left to rot in poverty, hunger and deprivation. His looks are not any better. He stays days on end, without adequate care, no medicare. He hardly baths, his teeth are transparently unkempt, his hair tangles like dreadlocks, with torn trousers, and sizeless shirts, while he treks kilometres after kilometres often time barefeeted in search for pastures for his herd.

He sleeps in the forest, often time, in makeshift tents, under very difficult circumstances and situations, just to keep an eye on his cows, that have been drained and exhausted by the long hours of trekking all day long.

Productivity becomes very low while the utility value of the average cow easily diminishes. The average cattle rearer has become victim of cattle rustling by criminal elements who want quick money from these herders.

They are also at the receiving end of kidnap activities, until recently when they have also perfected the act of kidnapping to shore up losses in the cattle business.

The leaders of Miyetti Allah will continue to exploit the ignorance of the average unschooled herder who does not understand the temperature and nitty-gritty of government policies or enactments.

You often hear the leaders talking tough on television and radio, selling a different storyline to the cattlerearer, to whip up undue sentiments during the day, but at night, he retires to his wellventilated, conducive and air-conditioned rooms and palatial homes, while the poor herder agonises away in the forest with all the associated dangers and hiccups.

The business of these over-fed leaders is simply to present a false narrative to the average herder that other nationals do not like them and thus, want them to exit their land or forest. The sentiments in that is the burning passion that drives the herder crazy and ready to contend with any unfurling danger. He builds his hatred from skewed discourses and narratives that he has been fed with like early morning “akara” to form the wrong impression. Insofar he remains in the forest looking ragtag like desolate children in Somalia, the better for those potbellied Miyetti Allah executives who fly business class in and out of Nigeria on the sweat of the average herder. So, the government, in dealing with this menace, needs to identify this category of persons and executives, to demobilise their hate-mongering tell-tales and alter the ugly narrative. The ordinary herder in the forest may after all not be the real problem, but those who are the promoters of his barbaric and primitive business. Rather than encourage ranching which is a better dimension in getting reward for labour in this trade under a 21st century world, this category of Miyetti Allah executives, are ever ready to send the wrong signals to mislead the herders in the forest, criminalise him to make room for bile, as if the whole society is against them. The hate-mongering is allowed to gain traction, oiled by deliberate, conscious and sustained, well-orchestrated media campaign to ram home their hate theme.

A presidency that is rudderless, rather than wake up to its full responsibility of cutting the supply chain of hate speech, slumbers away.

The nepotism theme is not helping matters. The presidency finds it difficult to call Miyetti Allah to order, knowing full well that at some point in the life of this administration, there was a meeting in Kebbi, where the group reportedly asked for N100 billion compensatory claims to be able to slow down its nefarious activities. So, the real perpetrators of this heinous crimes are not so much the ragtag herder, but their lettered leaders who handle all litigatory assignments on their behalf, and ensure that they get a fair deal in the hands of the Police, any time their members are arrested.

This is why the government of the day, should for once, condemn the unwholesome activities of Miyetti Allah association and give the body a marching order. Most of the challenges facing Nigeria presently are woven around the theme of conspiracy.

From Boko Haram insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping and herders/ farmers clashes, Nigeria is seen to be unserious in getting the right tools to confront these challenges.

When this government came on board, it sent the mercenary fighters away as though it was ready to offer more plausible interventionistic combat strategy to mitigate the ugly situation.

Till date, the activities of Boko Haram have escalated beyond the initial projection of ending the war.

When you turn in the direction of banditry, it is another kettle of fish. How come Sheikh Ahmad Gumi can easily access the bandits than anyone else? Why was Ahmad Gumi speaking on behalf of the bandits, conveying their messages to the powers that be?

Are we saying the government, with all its apparachik, cannot deploy technology to at least geolocate the whereabouts of these criminal elements and their kidnapped victims? Or when we see visuals of Boko Haram insurgents reportedly observing the eid-el-fitri prayers in open spaces to confirm their stranglehold on the people of Borno state.

These are open secrets which in their very essence, help to strengthen the conspiracy theory that has refused to peter out.

The pregnant silence of the government concerning utterances and hate speeches of executives of Miyetti Allah gives credence to this conspiracy theory. When I listened to the leaders of the Miyetti Allah association talk about their preparedness to exit Nigeria, I was just wondering if they are actually not pushing their luck too far.

First, those who fall in the category of herdsmen are often times migrants with no fixed address. To locate them within any geopolitical precinct will be an excess luggage.

The typical herder is a migrant from Mali, Senegal, Somalia, Niger and Congo Democratic Republic, whose only skilled labour is how to primitively engage with cattle.

They have now been emboldened by their leaders’ taciturnity, making them feel this is their time to flourish under a government that indulges their excesses. Some of them now carry AK-47 to ply their primitive trade, converting the forest reserves to hideout where they keep their kidnapped victims. Cattle rearing is now more like a pastime.

The real business is kidnapping and armed banditry. They have become the fastest growing industries in a country suffering from leadership atrophy. When the Southern Governors, last week, talked about a ban to open grazing, I could see the arrogant response of these Miyetti Allah’s executives and their sense of entitlement as though we all are conquered people.

They must be told in very clear terms that enough is enough. If they must indulge in the cattle trade, they should embrace ranching in whatever form, to promote their trade in an organised manner.

But for exploitation of the ignorant herder, there is no other reason why anyone would galdiate in such opium of sustaining this primitive trade of nomadism. It hurts the trappings of modern day approach to animal husbandry.

The way to go is ranching and anything outside that should be resisted vehemently

Like this: Like Loading...