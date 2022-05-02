Primordial sentiments’ll not determine winner of 2023 presidency – Suswam

…says Governor Emmanuel has taken a step of faith

Chairman of Governor Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Gabriel Suswam, believes that the Akwa Ibom State governor, who is vying for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has the capacity to revamp Nigeria’s economy if elected as president in 2023. In this interview, he speaks on the forthcoming election and the state of the nation. FELIX NWANERI reports

What makes you believe in the Governor Udom Emmanuel presidency project and acceptance to serve as chairman of his campaign council?

Governor Emmanuel Udom is a gentleman, who has walked in all sectors of the economy and is detribalized. So, he will run the country without saying that because he is from Akwa Ibom State, only the people of the South- South will benefit from the government.

His campaign will centre on how to revamp Nigeria’s economy. Everybody knows that our economy is completely in shambles. We don’t need a president, who cannot appreciate simple power point presentation on the economy or a president who would not know that a high Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) will have a downwards triple effect on the economy.

If you have an MPR of 11.5 per cent, which is what the Central Bank has consistently done, it means that you cannot go to the commercial banks to borrow. You will not be able to borrow because the interest rate is high.

And once the private sector and individuals cannot borrow, poverty sets in. That is what is happening now. If we have a president who knows that it is only when individuals and small scale businesses borrow at a very low rate and create employment, the economy will pick up again. What I am saying in essence tis that Governor Emmanuel is a gentleman, who knows how to create money because there is a difference between money and cash. You can have cash without money as cash depletes very fast.

As the head of a sub-national government, he has been able to create one of the most efficient airlines in Nigeria. It is not about cash; if it is about cash, he didn’t have the cash to buy an aircraft but he knows how to create money and that is why that airline is running efficiently.

Those are the kind of innovations and creativity that we need in this country.

Nigeria with all the cash she has cannot boast of a single aircraft that we can say is Nigeria’s airline. However, here is a state that has no money but has the most efficient airline in the counrty at the moment. Those are the kind of antecedents that we need to look at and say: ‘We have a gentleman who has antecedent for us to elect him as president.’

What is Governor Emmanuel’s chance of picking the PDP ticket given the clamour by some chieftains of the party for a candidate of northerner extraction?

It is not about where one comes from because where one comes from has only taken us to where we were today. Where one comes from is what has created mediocrity in the system and we know the consequence of allowing mediocres to ascend the throne of leadership of a country, which is what we are experiencing today.

So, Governor Emmanuel’s campaign will revolve around revamping the economy, which is what he knows like the back of his hand. His campaign will also revolve around addressing infrastructure deficit in the country and that takes me to the issue of power.

You know that power is part of the country’s infrastructure but when you talk about infrastructure, most people think about roads. Infrastructure is about housing, it is about air travel, it is about rail travel, it is about power. Any president worth his salt will seek to improve the power situation in our country. It is only with power that we will have industries; it is only with power that the economy will run.

But we have a situation where we have an install capacity of 13,000 megawatts in the country but what we are generating now is not up to 5,000 megawatts; what the transmission companies can evacuate is 4,000 megawatts and what the distribution companies can distribute is 3,000 megawatts in a country of 200 million people.

If you go to South Africa, a country with far less population, they are generating over 40,000 megawatts and that’s why their economy is booming.

If you go to Ghana; unfortunately, the same pipeline that takes gas to Papalanto Power Plant in Ogun State is the same pipeline that takes gas to Ghana, but Ghana has more steady power than Nigeria that supplies her with gas. This means that something must be wrong with our country. So, we need a gentleman who understands these nuances to be the next president.

How will Emmanuel address infrastructural deficit in the country if elected as president?

There is no place in Nigeria, where you will travel about 10 kilometres after which you will not take your car to a mechanic. If you talk about railway; the railway that we are operating now was started by former President Goodluck Jonathan. So, if somebody can create money to start an airline, that same person can create money for the rail sector.

We have the resources and the energy in this country to be able to address some of these deficits. So, we need somebody who will do things different and not the usual thing that we have politicians discussing about rotation and mundane issues that have no positive impact on anybody. Emmanuel, I will assure you is coming with a different perspective.

Security of life and property is the priority of every Nigerian at the moment, what will he do to stem rising insecurity across the country?

On the issue of security, you will agree with me that never in the history of Nigeria have we had the kind of insecurity that we have today.

There is no state that is spared. We now have insecurity consistently and simultaneously and virtually in all the states; a situation where bandits and terrorists have virtually taken over some states and no one has been arrested. But here is a gentleman who despite the level of insecurity in Akwa Ibom, when he emerged as governor, was able to demonstrate the capacity to tackle the problem.

We also have something that is highly embarrassing to all of us and that has to do with our foreign policy. If I ask you to tell me what’s the focus of Nigeria’s foreign policy, you won’t be able to point at anything.

Country’s like Chad can now dismiss us with a wave of the hand in the comity of nations. So, we need a gentleman with the exposure and who knows what it means for a country to have integrity to be president. What is our voice on global issues? Absolutely nothing! Can you imagine a situation where Nigeria is sitting at the comity of nations and there is no presence there?

That is where we are today. So, we need a man with exposure and who knows that Nigeria needs to have a voice given our population and resources. People are talking about the Russia and Ukrainian war; I don’t know whether anybody has heard Nigeria’s voice on such a very sensitive global issue.

Companies are moving from Nigeria to Ghana and even to Sudan because people feel more secured in those countries than Nigeria. Governor Emmanuel, on whose behalf I am here as a harbinger of his coming as president, is a gentleman, who appreciates all our problems as a nation and will proffer solutions to them.

Time has come that we must put aside primordial sentiments of where somebody comes from if that person can put food on our table.

We have placed very high premium on where people come from, which explains why the country has degenerated to a level that there is nothing that even our generation will tell our children. What can we tell them because in the next 10 years, if this continues, we may not have a country?

So, should we continue to hold on to where one comes from or one who can make a difference?

Given the array of aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP, what makes you think that Governor Emmanuel stands tall over others?

I have been in leadership position in this country for quite some time; I went to the House of Representatives and I spent eight years; I was governor for eight years and I am currently in the Senate. From that vantage position, I can tell you that I am able to ascertain who is sincere and who has shown by antecedent that he can do the job.

So, I can tell you that Governor Emmanuel has shown by antecedent that he can do the job. Everywhere in the world, presidential campaigns are primarily based on the economy. That is what we need because once you get the economy right, every other thing would be put in prosper perspective.

I’ve told you a few things the governor has done that puts him above others; it is becoming like a Gordian knot for Nigeria to set-up an airline but a state with no money has done that and it is running efficiently.

Most of us travel often; if you want to be certain of your travel, you go with Ibom Air and if you are late by a minute, you will miss the flight. It takes intellect and commitment for somebody to do that. Here is someone, who has built a syringe manufacturing company. In the entire Africa, apart from South Africa, the biggest syringe factory is in Akwa Ibom State.

The company is even exporting its product to Europe. As we talk today, there is an American company that is ready to come and build a power plant of about 400 megawatts capacity in the state because it has seen an enabling environment.

They are not asking for money or any guarantee because they have seen an enabling environment. So, we are not talking about just taking power but when you take power, what are you going to do with it that power?

What you are saying about Governor Emmanuel is almost the same thing some people said when they were marketing General Muhammadu Buhari as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015…

Unlike some people, who said that they will take Nigeria from the top to the bottom and Nigerians didn’t take note, Governor Emmanuel has said that he will take Nigeria from the bottom to the top by addressing the challenges that we face today.

You can’t go to even Benin Republic as a Nigerian and talk with your head up because we don’t have a foreign policy that addresses issues that touches and affect us. Gone are the days when Nigeria had a foreign policy that was focused on Africa and that was how we were able to liberate countries like Namibia, South Africa and the rest of them.

What is our foreign policy now? Is it about building a rail line from Katsina to Niger Republic? So, here is a young man who understands the nuances of foreign policy and has the exposure to do it. That puts him above others.

Those other people are talking about zoning and the usual politics that we know: ‘I am from the North, I am from the South. I am from the Middle Belt.’ We’ve gone past beyond that. If we keep holding on to that, our children will wake up one day and stone us. So, we need something different.

Go to our embassies outside the shores of this country, you will regret being a Nigerian. I’ve been to some and this issue is very important because when you talk at the international stage, people take you serious based on their views about your country.

If an American diplomat walks into the Nigerian Embassy in Paris, France and all the chairs in the waiting room of the embassy are torn, he will see our country as a joke. What is our stand on any global issue since the inception of the present administration?

The issue of the economy is as important that of security and many people believe that it should be one that should shape the debate ahead of the election?

I will talk about the economy, which is a critical. We are exchanging the naira at almost N600 for $1; none of us here can be able to buy a good shoe to wear because we don’t manufacture anything?

An ordinary shoe that costs about N50,000 before now sells for about N400,000 because of the exchange rate. But Emmanuel understands that he needs to check the movement of the exchange rate in order to give the ordinary man on the street his life back. This APC administration has taken our lives; none of us have any life.

Even those of us who pretend to be at the top; the pressure is overwhelming. So, we need to get our lives back and the only way we can get our lives back is to get someone who really understands how to resuscitate the economy.

Look at Lagos that is the economic hub; that is how you will know that this country is gone. Virtually, most businessmen from other African countries used to scramble to come here; they no longer come; they no longer make profit because our naira is gone.

The currency of Benin Republic is now stronger than our naira. As a young man practicing Law in Lagos in those days, any time I want to feel like a big man, I will take small naira and go to Ghana, change it to cedis, put it in my pocket, lodge in an hotel and be behaving like a big man.

Can you do that now? You can’t! We are not talking about award of contracts because any Tom, Dick or Harry can give contracts. It is beyond that; governance is about creativity. Like I said, Emmanuel has created money. We always talk about cash in this country and that is why we are where we are. Look at the borrowings and deficit. The deficit of this country is above N7 trillion, and what are the financing items? Nothing!

So, ab initio, we have a budget that is not implementable. That means that we don’t have a country. The Fiscal Responsibility Act puts a threshold of three per cent, while a deficit of 3.99 per cent. That shows that the leadership of this country has no clue about what is happening to the citizenry but Governor Emmanuel understands it.

What is your take on the consensus arrangement being pushed by some of PDP presidential aspirants, especially those from the North?

I am one person who believes in ability and capacity but some people believe in what they call ‘our own.’

The belief in 2015 was that the only way the North can benefit is unless a northerner is the president. They are worse for it now than ever before. Ask any northerner on the street, he will prefer that a white man should be the president because of the situation that we have now. So, the philosophy or theory of ‘our own’ is no longer tenable.

So, the question when some people talk about consensus should be: Consensus for mediocrity or for what? If a group of people decides that Mr. A is their consensus candidate; what happens next? Does it matter to them whether the candidate knows how to take us out the dungeon that we are in or to take us of the woods?

I think that we have gone past beyond that because you will agree with me that in developed societies, father and son can be presidents back to back.

The people are looking at what they are bringing to the table and not who is there. We have reached a point where what we need is someone who can take us out from where we are irrespective of where he comes from. So, consensus for who and for what?

Is that consensus for the interest of Nigerians or some individuals? My take is that I don’t know what the consensus is all about. But if the consensus revolves around a credible candidate with antecedents, it makes sense. If the consensus is for the convenience of a few individuals and their selfish interest, it does not help you and I.

You are from the Middle Belt; how will a minority from the North market an aspirant from the minority of the South?

I am a Nigerian and I understand the politics of this country. I’ve been part of the political process at the highest level since 1999. So, if I thought that I will be unable to handle this job, I wouldn’t have taken it but I took it with all sincerity of purpose, seriousness and commitment, and God spoke to me and said we will realize this dream.

When this project started, some people described Governor Emmanuel as a dark horse. But most of you are students of history, so you know about Alberto Fujimori of Peru.

He was a university lecturer, who started his aspiration of becoming president from one small party and people were laughing at him but overnight, the two strong parties as we have Nigeria had problems and everyone voted for Fujimori to become president. When he won that election, he didn’t have a single member of his party in the parliament.

The point I am making as regards the person some people regard as a dark horse is that he may turn out to be someone that God has positioned as the saviour of this country. Yes, Governor Emmanuel may have started a bit later than others but he has a track record of performance as governor of Akwa Ibom State in the last seven years.

Most of the time, it is not the swiftest than wins in a race like this. He is talking about issues that affect Nigeria and I believe that the people are conscious of that and not people who are only talking about consensus or rotation of presidency.

Some northern PDP leaders recently endorsed a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as the consensus candidates of the North. Are you isolating yourself from that endorsement given that you are from that region? Who are the people that endorsed them?

Anybody can endorse anybody but the question is: Does it carry weight? The answer is that it does not carry any weight. The people who will endorse any aspirant are the delegates, who will elect the party’s candidate at the presidential primary.

You will agree with me that at times, when some people want to contest for election, they will tell you that their people asked them to come out but you won’t see anyone if you ask them to present the people who urged them to run. So, don’t worry about endorsement because it is a function of the person who wants to be endorsed.

It seems that the PDP is not disposed to power shift as the belief out there is that the party is only focused on returning to power having been in opposition for eight years. What is your take on that?

Issues like that are reasons why we are where we are today. Why do we arrogate so much power to a certain group of people, when we have that power in our hands?

This is something that is democratically decided and we have the opportunity to elect whosoever we want to be the next of Nigeria. So, why should we be bothered about whether one part of the country is ready for power shift or not before that would be done?

Let us go all out to look for the best person who will serve this country and take us out of the woods that we have found ourselves. Nothing in this country is working; we cannot travel by road or rail.

Even our airports are not safe anymore; some of our airports have been overrun by bandits. This means that life is stagnant in this country. Are we now going to sit back and wait for some people to be prepared? I will tell you that nothing positive will happen even if we wait till eternity.

So, we must step forward by taking a step of faith. That is what Governor Emmanuel has done. He has taken a step of faith, armed with knowledge, capacity, ability, integrity and antecedent to do the job.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...