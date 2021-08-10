News

Prince Andrew’s accuser files civil lawsuit in US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A US woman who alleges she was brought to the UK aged 17 to have sex with the Duke of York has filed a civil lawsuit in New York claiming he abused her.

Virginia Giuffre, who was an accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claims she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew in London and New York, reports the BBC.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre’s claims.

Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit cites New York’s Child Victims Act, which expanded victims’ rights to sue alleged abusers.

Speaking about Ms Giuffre’s allegations in 2019, Prince Andrew said they “never happened”.

“It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he told BBC Newsnight.

In a later statement, Prince Andrew said: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

The new legal complaint alleges that the duke and his representatives have rejected requests to provide “whatever facts, context or explanation he might have, and to explore alternative dispute resolution approaches”.

The BBC has contacted Buckingham Palace and the Duke of York’s representatives for comment.

The lawsuit alleges the duke sexually abused Ms Giuffre – then known as Virginia Roberts – at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the US Virgin Islands.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that she conspired with Epstein in the abuse of four under-age girls. She is due to stand trial in November.

New York State’s Child Victims Act was described by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last year as a landmark “pathway to justice” for people who allege they were abused when under-age and was intended to help “right wrongs that went unacknowledged and unpunished”.

It was passed in 2019 and initially allowed cases to be filed for allegations which were time-barred or expired, during a one-year period. It was further extended to 14 August this year due to the Covid pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ortom, Diri commiserate with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday expressed shock, and sadness over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Also, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commiserated Adeboye and his family over the death of Pastor Dare. […]
News

TigerWit Africa Trains 840 Nigerians in Financial Market

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

… Awards three participants 1,750 dollars Determined to close the knowledge gap in the financial market, a brokerage firm that offers Forex, TigerWit Africa, has trained over 840 Nigerians in a two-week workshop in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The two weeks training, facilitated by the Head of Education, TigerWit Africa, Mr. Davies Babalola and […]
News

FG to review capital market master plan

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government has hinted of plans to review capital market master plan to align it with current realities. It made the disclosure yesterday at the formal inauguration of National Savings Strategy (NSS) Workgroup, pledging commitment to provisioning of naira-based risk capital to deepen the market. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica