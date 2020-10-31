Sports

Prince Dapo Abiodun pre-season tourney gets kick-off date

Posted on

The organisers of the Prince Dapo Abiodun Pre-season Tournament have revealed that this year’s edition of the pre-season tourney will hold from November 16th – 23rd, 2020 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The maiden edition of the prestigious pre-season tournament was held in 2019 at the ancient city of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, with Shooting Stars emerging champions after defeating Delta Force 1-0 in the final game.

The tournament witnessed an historic moment in the semi-final game when Shooting Stars defeated Lobi Stars 5-0. The tournament Coordinator, Oye Bawala, said revealed that the second edition promises an improved organisation and top-notch competition for the clubs that will participate which also include meeting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on COVID19. “We recorded a huge success last season in the maiden edition and we are looking forward to the second edition,” Bawala said. “We have reviewed the organisation and we are planning to improve on all fronts this year, this edition is unique because of the outbreak of COVID19. We have set out modalities to meet up with the NCDC guidelines, we will get support from the Ogun State Government and the Ministry of Health.

“The competition helped the clubs that participated last season, the clubs were happy with the positive impact and how the tournament shaped their season. The clubs were able to compete brilliantly in their various leagues.”

Our Reporters

