Prince Ebeano Supermarket inaugurates third school in Delta

Driven by a vision to revolutionise the educational system in communities across the nation, Nigeria’s leading indigenous supermarket, Prince Ebeano, has commissioned eight blocks of class rooms along with a skill acquisition centre at a renowned secondary school in Agbor, Delta State. The event was held on Monday, June 7, 2021. The school, St. Columba’s Grammar School, is one of the three schools built, designed and donated by the supermarket since its establishment in 2009. Thanks to the brand, the school students now have access to eight blocks of classrooms that consist of fully equipped Physics, Chemistry and Biology labs, a solar powered ICT centre, staff rooms and a skill acquisition centre. Some special guests in attendance were the representative of Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Mr. Chidi Kossi; Executive Chairman, Ika South L.GA/ representative of the Delta State Governor, Hon. Evangelist Sunday Tataobuzogwu; Chairman, Education Commission Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Very Reverend Father Dr. Anthony Banye; President, Old Boys Association, Barrister, Gbenoba S.O.A; First senior prefect, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Mr. Barth Ibegbulem and Principal, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Reverend Father Joseph Ugboh.

