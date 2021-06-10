Prince Ebeano Supermarket inaugurates third school in Delta

Driven by a vision to revolutionise the educational system in communities across the nation, Nigeria’s leading indigenous supermarket, Prince Ebeano, has commissioned eight blocks of class rooms along with a skill acquisition centre at a renowned secondary school in Agbor, Delta State. The event was held on Monday, June 7, 2021. The school, St. Columba’s Grammar School, is one of the three schools built, designed and donated by the supermarket since its establishment in 2009. Thanks to the brand, the school students now have access to eight blocks of classrooms that consist of fully equipped Physics, Chemistry and Biology labs, a solar powered ICT centre, staff rooms and a skill acquisition centre. Some special guests in attendance were the representative of Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Mr. Chidi Kossi; Executive Chairman, Ika South L.GA/ representative of the Delta State Governor, Hon. Evangelist Sunday Tataobuzogwu; Chairman, Education Commission Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Very Reverend Father Dr. Anthony Banye; President, Old Boys Association, Barrister, Gbenoba S.O.A; First senior prefect, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Mr. Barth Ibegbulem and Principal, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Reverend Father Joseph Ugboh.
Related Articles
US spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
U.S. intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides, a news report said on Friday. Such a takeover potentially would allow al Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Experts task journalists on reporting NSIA, others’ operations
Nigerian journalists, especially those covering activities of strategic agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government, have been urged to redouble their efforts towards effective coverage of the organsitaions. Such strategic government agencies include the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the National Pensions Commission (PenCom), among others. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
…Ize-Iyamu congratulates Obaseki
Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State yesterday congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki, on his victory at the Supreme Court. Ize-Iyamu in a letter to the governor said last Friday’s judgment of the apex court had put an end to the series of litigations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)