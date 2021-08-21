Prince Emiko to ride in Rolls Royce for enthronement, Bentley for thanksgiving

The Olu of Warri-designate, Omo-Oba Prince Tsola Emiko, will today ride in two brand new customized Rolls-Royce and Bentley 2021 model to celebrate his enthronement as the 21st monarch to ascend the throne. The Rolls-Royce will be used to usher him into the arena as the Olu-designate, but the Bentley, would be used for his thanksgiving on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Olu-designate would ride from his seclusion, known as Idaniken, in Itsekiri language, where he has been since April 5, this year, to Warri Club in a Rolls-Royce.

“On his arrival at the Warri Club, he would walk into a waiting regatta boat and proceed to Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral abode of the Itsekiri people”, a chieftain hinted yesterday. Meanwhile, the Egogo of Warri Kingdom, Chief Robinson Ariyo, has said the missing 400 years old crown will not affect the coronation. Chief Ariyo, a member of the Olu Advisory Council, said despite the ‘stolen crown’, the process of the enthronement will be completed today. He said, “the whole idea was to frustrate the crowning process, but that won’t stop the coronation.

“They also went away with the beads, thinking that they had frustrated the system and they could go and crown their ‘own king’. “Chief Ayiri Emami and his cohorts, with due respect, are strongly suspected to be behind the breaking of the palace and carting away of royal artefacts,” Ariyo alleged. He recalled how Chief Mac Gray on the 31st of March, this year, called on the governor to come to the aid of the palace as people were breaking in and carting away the royal crowns.

