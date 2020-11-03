Prince Gas Cup Championship gathers momentum in Lagos

As the much anticipating Prince Gas football championship gathers momentum in Lagos, the organisers of the annual event have assured participating teams and fans to look forward to enjoying a well structured and improved tournament

This was disclosed by the chairman Organizing Committee, Prince Sulaiman Gbadamosi, while addressing newsmen in Lagos ahead of the annual event, the astute football organizer stated that this year event,12th edition will be an improve on the previous having put up a lasting structure in terms of prize money, officiating, discipline and others to make it a remarkable fiesta In his words,

“Preparations are in top gear for this year’s edition of Gas Cup Championship and we have taken extra efforts to add more glamour to this event.

“The Championship will take a new dimensions that would remain green in the minds of the participants and fans alike.” The CEO Prince Gas Global Concept did not mince words while enumerating what await the participants.

