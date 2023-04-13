Prince Harry to attend coronation without Meghan

Prince Harry will come to the King’s coronation, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sus- sex, will not be attending, says Buckingham Palace.

There had been speculation about whether the couple would travel to the coronation – but it has now emerged that Prince Harry will attend alone, reports the BBC.

Prince Harry will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey on May 6. It will be the first time he will have been seen with the Royal Family since the release of his best-selling memoir. Prince Harry’s book, Spare, vividly revealed the extent of family tensions and he has since spoken of feeling “different” from the rest of his family – and it had been unclear whether he would attend his father’s coronation.

But there has now been confirmation that Prince Harry will be at the Abbey, on a day which is also the fourth birthday of their son, Archie. Prince Harry and Meghan, who live in California in the United States, had been contacted by email more than a month ago about attending the coronation.