Prince Idakwo calls for end to political alienation of Idoma

A chieftain of Idoma Community in Benue State, Prince Emmanuel Idakwo has decried the spate of political alienation of the Idoma race in the state.

In a statement personally signed by Prince Idakwo and made available to journalists, he demanded for power shift to Idoma people in 2023.

He observed that political participation, political equality, respect for the rule of law and for fundamental human rights as well as the possibility of an alternative government are halmarks of democratic governance.

Idakwo, however, said that in order to achieve good democratic governance, certain conditions have to be met.

“Most significance of these is universal habit of tolerance and compromise amongs the citizenry which translates into what is commonly refered to as the spirit of give and take. This is necessary, although, good democratic governance involves the conception of majority rule, it also involves the acquiescence of the minority in the decision of the majority. If either of them presses its demands at the expense of the other, it becomes difficult for good democratic governance to work.”

Idakwo observed that the problems facing Benue State are incidences of characteristics of bad governance.

“Good governance should be aimed at promoting the economic wellbeing of the people,” he argued.

Like this: Like Loading...