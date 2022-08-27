Feature

Prince Nwoko sets up N50m Endowment Fund at DELSU

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

Delta State-born billionaire and Special Guest of Honour to the Launching/Unveiling of Delta State University (DELSU) Students’ Union Government (SUG) Entrepreneurial Community, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, donated a whopping sum of N50 million as an endowment fund to assist students of the institution, who might want to engage in acquiring special skills for future endeavour. Prince Nwoko made this donation during the week immediately after delivering a heart rending lecture on the Economy and Insecurity under the theme: “Education and the New World”.

The thoroughbred English-trained lawyer stated that this situation had often left the young ones frustrated and desperate with no hope of survival in a system that is supposed to cater for all in terms of security and welfare. He said: “I love students, because I like the fact that they are studying.

It’s an inspiration for me that you are studying, and that is why I decided to come to share my experiences with you. “On this note, for the purpose of this laudable programme that you have initiated as students of this great citadel of learning under the auspices of the SUG, I will donate the sum of N50 million into an endowment fund that I will name after my two little kids – Munir Halifat DELSU-SUG Endowment Fund. “Please note that the criterion to access the fund is your passion for skill that you can turn into an enterprise going forward from your being a student to an employer of labour.” In his goodwill, Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, commended Nwoko for his show of humanity and support, not only to the students but to the entire university community.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Feature Top Stories

Sacked airline workers: NLC issues 2-week ultimatum for reinstatement

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Regina Otokpa

•Airlines’ actions wicked, callous –Wabba The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued two weeks ultimatum to three airlines; Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters, to reinstate the workers recently sacked from their establishments. The NLC also condemned and rejected the recent sack of 69 pilots by Air Peace, 100 pilots by Bristow Helicopters and […]
Feature

Malaria vaccine: We mustn’t abandon other tools for reducing malaria –Medical experts

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

‘WHO recommendation justifies our relentless campaign for malaria vaccine’ The sub-Saharan Africa is said to be home to more than 90 per cent of malaria deaths worldwide, with many areas of moderate to high transmission. This may be why the WHO recommended widespread immunisation of children across sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere with the world’s first […]
Feature

Agonies of mothers of special needs children

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

• I was called mother of a Python –Akinlosotu Doris   The daily life of a mother is often described as tedious, complicated and filled with unending tasks. Everyday life of a new mother, nurturing a new baby is like a repetition of unfinished tasks carried over from the previous day.   The silver lining […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica