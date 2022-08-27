Prince Nwoko sets up N50m Endowment Fund at DELSU

Delta State-born billionaire and Special Guest of Honour to the Launching/Unveiling of Delta State University (DELSU) Students’ Union Government (SUG) Entrepreneurial Community, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, donated a whopping sum of N50 million as an endowment fund to assist students of the institution, who might want to engage in acquiring special skills for future endeavour. Prince Nwoko made this donation during the week immediately after delivering a heart rending lecture on the Economy and Insecurity under the theme: “Education and the New World”.

The thoroughbred English-trained lawyer stated that this situation had often left the young ones frustrated and desperate with no hope of survival in a system that is supposed to cater for all in terms of security and welfare. He said: “I love students, because I like the fact that they are studying.

It’s an inspiration for me that you are studying, and that is why I decided to come to share my experiences with you. “On this note, for the purpose of this laudable programme that you have initiated as students of this great citadel of learning under the auspices of the SUG, I will donate the sum of N50 million into an endowment fund that I will name after my two little kids – Munir Halifat DELSU-SUG Endowment Fund. “Please note that the criterion to access the fund is your passion for skill that you can turn into an enterprise going forward from your being a student to an employer of labour.” In his goodwill, Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, commended Nwoko for his show of humanity and support, not only to the students but to the entire university community.

