Prince of Demsa tips Aboubakar to win AFCON trophy for Cameroon

The Prince and Chiroma of Demsa, Ahmadou Moustafa, has tipped his former team mate, Vincent Aboubakar, to lead the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations title.

Speaking during a horse ride competition in honour of journalists who came to cover the AFCON in his kingdom, the Prince said he was a former team mate of the striker, before he decided to go to the university while the player continued with his football career.

He added that Cameroon will surely get the win against Comoros and go ahead to win the trophy with the captain becoming the best players of the competition.

“Definitely, with all the form and shape they are showing us, I think and optimistic of the team lifting the trophy,” he said.

“Aboubakar was my team mate in the past, we used to play in the club together, but at a point we all chose our part and while I went to the university, he continued playing football, I am wishing him the best of luck and I am optimistic Cameroon will lift the trophy.”

Aboubakar is currently the highest goal scorer of the ongoing AFCON with five goals from three matches and will lead the Lions against Comoros in one of the Round of 16 games.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...