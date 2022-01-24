Sports

Prince of Demsa tips Aboubakar to win AFCON trophy for Cameroon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON Comments Off on Prince of Demsa tips Aboubakar to win AFCON trophy for Cameroon

The Prince and Chiroma of Demsa, Ahmadou Moustafa, has tipped his former team mate, Vincent Aboubakar, to lead the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations title.

 

Speaking during a horse ride competition in honour of journalists who came to cover the AFCON in his kingdom, the Prince said he was a former team mate of the striker, before he decided to go to the university while the player continued  with his football career.

 

He added that Cameroon will surely get the win against Comoros and go ahead to win the trophy with the captain becoming the best players of the competition.

 

“Definitely, with all the form and shape they are showing us, I think and optimistic of the team lifting the trophy,” he said.

“Aboubakar was my team mate in the past, we used to play in the club together, but at a point we all chose our part and while I went to the university, he continued playing football, I am wishing him the best of luck and I am optimistic Cameroon will lift the trophy.”

 

Aboubakar is currently the highest goal scorer of the ongoing AFCON with five goals from three matches and will lead the Lions against Comoros in one of the Round of 16 games.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

South-East football legends honour ANPF in Owerri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The South East Football Legends on Saturday bestowed its honour and recognition on the All Nigerian Football Players Union (ANFPU) in a ceremony that took place in Owerri, the state capital. In a statement made available to ANFPU Media Team, the event had in attendance top members of the South East Football Legends as well […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Wales into last 16 despite defeat in Rome

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Switzerland crush Turkey 3-1 Wales demonstrated great resolve in defeat against Italy as they clung on with 10 men for a result which was enough to secure their place in the second round of Euro 2020. Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A’s other fixture, but Wales […]
Sports

How Match-Fixing Threatens the Integrity of Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Integrity is one of the most important things in professional sports. Without it, there can be none. All athletes and teams participating in a competition need to do their best to win – everything allowed by the rule of the competition they participate in, and nothing more. Of course, athletes do fail to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica