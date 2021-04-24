PRINCE OLUWAFEMI ADETUNJI FADINA: We must develop unique local tourism content

Prince Oluwafemi Adetunji Fadina, is the president and chief executive officer of Jethro De Dinat Group Inc., chairman of Odo Ado/Ota Local Government Tourism Committee and one of the leading tourism operators in Nigeria, he is also the chairman of Awori Tourism and was recently named the interim zonal coordinator of the South West, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on developments in the Nigerian tourism sector

How would describe the current state of tourism business in the south west?

Could be better, a lot of focus is on events and products. But we must holistically grow the industry because of the magnitude of products that needs development. We must effectively ask all states to bring what they have to the table but because of who takes the credits, the growth is slow for now. Like the seasoned football manager worth his name, we must accept that the pattern of the game as presently being played is not yielding us the desired goal. It will not get us to where we want to be. We, therefore, need to tweak our play regionally. We need to rejig our economy nationally lest we lose this all-important economic match. We need to as a matter of urgency introduce our game changer by having a full ministry to power the growth of the game changer. We need to seriously re-calibrate our economy with tourism as its central hub.

If we have failed in the past to leverage on tourism, any reason to believe we can do it now?

Tourism is the driving force of development, growth and transformation of the human society. One out of every dozen jobs in the world is tourism related. Tourism is the single industry that encompasses and impacts all others. If indeed it is about pulling our people out of the poverty pool then tourism is our real option because tourism is extremely labour intensive and it is a significant source of employment for many global economies.

What is responsible for the poor state of tourism development in south west?

The reason is not far-fetched. Indeed, it stare us in the face. It is pretty much like when your family wants to host a very important guest. What happens? The house gets spring cleaning; every member of the household is briefed to put on their best behaviour. Everything looks spick and span for your guest’s arrival. Why? So your guest might have a great experience and leave with pleasant memories. The point is the visit of your important guest activates several back end activities before the actual day of the visit. These back end activities equate to requisite infrastructure that needs to be in place in our nation for tourism to thrive. They translate into the provision of good roads; up to speed educational system; security; world standard hospitality sector; effective communication; adequate health provision; ease of doing business; provision of electricity; and many more. Mainstreaming tourism will put proper perspective on government’s developmental efforts. Projects will become transmodal rather than standalone. Invariably development becomes faster. The the industry players must complement themselves not compete with themselves. They must see themselves as a team, not as adversaries.

What makes south-west tourism unique?

Total complete products from religious, historical, archaeological, sports, entertainments, leisure, eco-tourism, cultural and traditional products. While some of our outstanding cultural tourism products include: Eyo Festival in Lagos tough the origin of Eyo is in Ogun State; Ojude Oba in Ijebu Ode, The Omo olofin in Ife, Iganmode Day in Ota-Ogun State, Oranna In Ilaro, Shiloh In Ota, Holy Ghost Congress, Experience in Lagos, and The Igogo Festival in Ondo State, which is over 600 years old. We have it but the growth is tilted left and at a time to the right, it depends on who drives it. If you have an hotelier the focus would be filling the beds for the hotels, multiple taxes and total war against the institution to favour itself. We need to grow the industrial economy, we must develop local content that is unique in our favour. We can but we are not doing it because the driver needs to convince the man who has zero knowledge of the sector. What the politicians want are numbers, what must show them the way to make and grow the sector.

In view of these vast and unique products, what should be the focus of south-west tourism?

Collective understanding of products development by the traditional rulers, the states’ major drivers because the money stays with locals while the states generate and provide jobs, but the products must be global and no duplicating products to compete with one another but to complement one another. With a population bursting at the seams with youths, we really do not have a choice but to go the tourism way if we really mean to positively engage our vast army of unemployed young people. And engage them we must. When I say to engage them I do not refer to the concept of “The youths are the leaders of tomorrow.” Is there anyone in the policy corridor who does not believe in the above statement? I doubt that there is. If indeed you do not, you are the emasculated minority. And there lies our challenge. If our leaders are committed to the future of our state and country; if indeed we see a future for our nation, we must in quick time back away from this cul de sac. Man has only three days in life – yesterday, today and tomorrow. We have no control over yesterday because it is gone; consigned to memories captured in the pages of history. Tomorrow is the future. It belongs to God, for despite the best of our effort no one yet knows what tomorrow holds. Today is the day we have. Today is the day available to us. Today is the day for our nation. Today is the day for us to rise in unison and empower our youths. The leaders of tomorrow must begin today.

But what are some of the quick fix that could be done to address south-west tourism and put it on the front-burner?

Every state must come up with a Tourism Master plan, and the South West must also come up with a Tourism Agenda in the area of marketing, product evaluation and development.

What are some of the best marketing strategies to be adopted for the zone?

First, to identify the problem in the South West, secondly, to choose the relevant methodology, and thirdly, to present the current theoretical basis for destination marketing. Then through the presentation of a case study to introduce destination marketing adaptable for the South West and to finally demonstrate a possible gap between theory and practice, with suggestions of how to bridge any discrepancies. I must say that it is evident that marketing tourism destinations are a difficult task unless you want to scratch the surface. Although tourism is in its nature closely related to its customers, modem marketing approaches are less developed in tourism marketing than within the field of fast-moving consumer goods. Additionally, tourism destinations experience problems as conflicts arise between the destination management organizations (DMOs) and the individual service providers.

How can a tourist circuit be created for the region to encourage short and long haul travel within the region?

Good road network, I must say that even our own minister in charge of tourism has a zero budget for tourism and how can we grow the sector without a stand-alone ministry. Some of the state policymakers and drivers are clueless about effective destination interpretation.

