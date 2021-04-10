News

Prince Philip: Funeral to take place on April 17

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place next Saturday at 15:00 BST at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The arrangements, which “celebrate” a life of service and “very much” reflect the duke’s wishes, have been adapted in light of the coronavirus pandemic, reports the BBC.
The Duke of Sussex will fly in from his home in the US to join other members of the Royal Family at the ceremony.
Earlier, royal gun salutes across the UK and at sea marked the duke’s death.
There will be eight days of national mourning ahead of the televised funeral, which will be a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state funeral.
Prince Philip will also not lie in state – where members of the public would have been able to view his coffin.
A spokesman for the Palace said: “Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life.”
Members of the Royal Family have visited the Queen at Windsor Castle following the duke’s death on Friday.
The Countess of Wessex said “the Queen has been amazing” as she left the castle with the Earl of Wessex on Saturday.
The Duke of York also visited on Saturday, while the Prince of Wales travelled there on Friday afternoon.

