News Top Stories

Prince Philip laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka with Agency reports Comment(0)

Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest Saturday in the royal vault at St. George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor gave a commendation as Philip’s coffin was lowered, saying; “Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul.”

 

He opened the funeral service with a reading from the book of Ecclesiastics. “Look at the rainbow and praises its Maker; it shines with a supreme beauty, rounding the sky with its gleaming arc, a bow bent by the hands of the Most High,” the reading said.

 

A choir sang “The Jubilate,” a song written for St. George’s Chapel by Benjamin Britten at the request of the Duke of Edinburgh, before the Archbishop of Canterbury read from the book of John. Prince Philip agreed on plans for his funeral service while he was alive, according to Buckingham Palace.

 

Much of the music is personal to the Duke of Edinburgh. He requested that William Lovelady should set Psalm 104 to music.

 

The piece was originally composed as a cantata in three movements, and was first sung in honor of the Duke’s 75th birthday. The Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles attended the funeral.

 

The royal family adhered strictly to the UK Covid-19 regulations during the funeral and as such, the Queen sat alone during the service to follow current restrictions. All guests who were not members of the same household had to sit around 2 meters apart.

 

Philip was heavily involved in the planning for the funeral and the day is reflective of his life and service to the Queen, country and Commonwealth. The funeral for Prince Philip was a somber affair Saturday full of tradition and reverence

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

At UN, Belarus accuses western states of trying to sow ‘chaos, anarchy’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused Western countries on Saturday of attempting to sow “chaos and anarchy” in the former Soviet republic, which has been rocked by street protests since an election last month. “We are seeing attempts to destabilize the situation in the country,” he told the United Nations General Assembly in a […]
News

Churn out constructive materials, Filmmaker charges content producers

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  Leading Nigerian filmmaker, Adekunle Adejuyigbe popular as Nodash has urged content producers to be wary of the kind of materials they dish out to the public, as they informs human behavior.   Nodash is popular for making thoughtful films such as the internationally acclaimed flick “The Delivery Boy”, currently streaming on Netlfix. The filmmaker […]
News

Fayemi approves N96.1m scholarship for physically-challenged students, others

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has approved disbursement of N96, 140,000.00 as scholarship award to 469 students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, who disclosed this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, said that the state government had commenced electronic payment to bank accounts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica