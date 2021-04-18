Prince Philip laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel

Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest Saturday in the royal vault at St. George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor gave a commendation as Philip’s coffin was lowered, saying; “Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul.”

He opened the funeral service with a reading from the book of Ecclesiastics. “Look at the rainbow and praises its Maker; it shines with a supreme beauty, rounding the sky with its gleaming arc, a bow bent by the hands of the Most High,” the reading said.

A choir sang “The Jubilate,” a song written for St. George’s Chapel by Benjamin Britten at the request of the Duke of Edinburgh, before the Archbishop of Canterbury read from the book of John. Prince Philip agreed on plans for his funeral service while he was alive, according to Buckingham Palace.

Much of the music is personal to the Duke of Edinburgh. He requested that William Lovelady should set Psalm 104 to music.

The piece was originally composed as a cantata in three movements, and was first sung in honor of the Duke’s 75th birthday. The Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles attended the funeral.

The royal family adhered strictly to the UK Covid-19 regulations during the funeral and as such, the Queen sat alone during the service to follow current restrictions. All guests who were not members of the same household had to sit around 2 meters apart.

Philip was heavily involved in the planning for the funeral and the day is reflective of his life and service to the Queen, country and Commonwealth. The funeral for Prince Philip was a somber affair Saturday full of tradition and reverence

