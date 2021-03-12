Prince William: British royal family not racist

Prince William has said the British royal family is “very much not racist” after claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We’re very much not a racist family,” Prince William said in a video published yesterday by a royal correspondent on Twitter.

The prince, who is the second in line to the British throne, made the comment while attending an event at a school yesterday. He was also asked if he has spoken to his younger brother Harry since the interview aired. “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do,” the prince responded. Prince William is the first member of the royal family to speak publicly about Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Winfrey, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday and in Britain on Monday.

In the interview, Meghan, who is biracial, told the U.S. television icon that there were “conversations” by members of the royal family with Prince Harry, who is white, about “how dark their son, Archie’s skin might be when he was born.” Winfrey has since clarified on behalf of the couple that the discussions about Archie’s skin colour were not had by Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, Prince Harry’s grandparents. The royal family originally stayed silent over the interview.

However, Buckingham Palace later issued a statement from the queen expressing concern about the racial issues the couple discussed. The interview also caused reverberations across the British media landscape, after the couple revealed their decision to step back as senior royals, was also influenced by negative and racist press coverage.

British television presenter, Piers Morgan, on Monday said he did not “believe a word” Meghan said in the interview regarding her struggles with mental health. She revealed that she had felt suicidal while working as a senior member of the royal family.

Like this: Like Loading...