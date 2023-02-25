Arts & Entertainments

Princess Ade goes Local with new single

Fast rising Afrobeat singer, Princess Oreoluwakitan Adenuga, with the stage name, Princess, since her debut single released in 2022 is set to release her first body of work in 2023, titled, Local, produced by Grammy nominated producer, ATG, which will be available on all music platforms before end of first quarter of the year. The 27-year-old singer and songwriter, who was born in London, United Kingdom, started learning to play the piano at age five and thereafter her love for music grew with deep passion. She began recording music in 2016 and since then she has been working assiduously to perfect her craft, master her sound and continue on her vocal training journey. Princess Ade fuses old school R&B and Afro-piano, bringing a unique sound to the industry. It is, however, important to state that she performed alongside Afrobeat superstar, Zlatan, singing back vocals at his 2021 soldout 02 Indigo concert, her biggest show to date. The beautiful and multi-talented singer, songwriter and entertainer, is also currently working on songs for her first ever Extended Playlist (EP) as an independent artiste.

