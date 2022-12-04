Princess Kelechi Oghene: Young people must understand success doesn’t come overnight

‘I was taught of hardwork from childhood’

Princess Kelechi Oghene is the CEO of GMYT Fashion Academy, GAH-Awards, and GMYT Hostel Apartments. Aside being a serial entrepreneur, Princess Oghene is a former Orange Drugs Beauty Queen/ Ambassador and member of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN). Most of her businesses and career are carved around helping other people, hence, her setting up GMYT FOUNDATION and GAH-Awards. She has won over 40 honours, including ECOWAS Designer of the Year, Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award for Most Enterprising Personality of the Year, and Symbol of Hope Awards for African Woman of Impact Nigerian-British Fashion Award, to name a few. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about GAH-AWARDS, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary soon and her advice to young Nigerians who dream to be successful

We have heard about GAH-AWARDS. Tell us what it is about and what inspired it?

GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAH-AWARDS) are presented to honour and encourage individuals and organizations in various fields whose exemplary efforts have significantly improved the lives of others and consistently contributed to encouraging and inspiring socio-economic development for Africans. The platform was established in 2012, based on my desire to improve the lives of many people, especially women and youths in Nigeria and Africa.

This value, I must add, came from my late mother, who made it clear to me what my number one purpose on earth was. The platform has been driven for the past 10 years on the vision ‘to encourage and inspire socio- economical development for Africans’.

The GAH-AWARDS mission ‘to promote and celebrate individuals and organizations that are contributing positively to the society towards building a sustainable economy’ have garnered several successes in the past 10 years with notable top public figures, business leaders and core humanitarians being awarded. GAH-AWARDS’ successes over the years have been accentuated and consistent because GAH-AWARDS and her team run on the purpose driven fuel of its core values ‘Social Impact’, ‘ H u – manitarian Ser- vice’, ‘Economic Advancement’

You are getting ready for the 2022 GAH-AWARDS soon. What is unique about this year?

As earlier mentioned, GAHAWARDs have been advancing social impact for the last past 10 years and this year 2022, GAHAWARDS will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. I t has been 10 years of massive successes.

This year’s GAHAWARDS will be taking place at the Grand Ball Room, Lagos Oriental Hotel, with over Lagos over 2,500 dignitaries attending the event. Also this year, GAH-AWARDS intends to kick off the program with empowerments worth fifty six million naira (₦56,000,000) which will include skill acquisition, tuition fees, start-up funds, sewing machines, and partnership investment, among other things.

These empowerments will be given to 200 emerging designers, who are passionate about becoming fashion entrepreneurs. For the 2023 goal, GAH-AWARDS aims to raise seven hundred million naira (₦700,000,000) in partnership with GMYT Fashion Academy to provide free hybrid skill-acquisition training, hostel accommodations, start-up capitals, empowerment sewing machines, and other services to 1,000 women and youth through the GMYT Foundation. GAHAWARDS will also host the 10th Graduation Ceremony of GMYT Fashion Academy, featuring over 200 fashion entrepreneurs debuting in 2023.

It’s the tenth anniversary of the GAH-AWARDS. How has it been over the years and how have you impacted lives and the community over the years?

Yes, It has been 10 years of celebrating social impact in Nigeria and Africa. Over the years, GAH-AWARDS has recognized over 5,000 dignitaries, and over 200 media outlets, who have contributed to encouraging and inspiring socio-economic development in Africa.

In addition, today, the GAHAWARDS initiative has directly achieved nine of the 17 SDGs. These are evident in the empowerment of over 5,000 women and youths through t h e GMY T S M E support scheme, empowerment of over 12,000 women and youths with free scholarships to study fashion design, and entrepreneurship development, and the provision of over 3,000 industrial/ domestic sewing machines through GMYT Foundation.

GAH-AWARDS has also been in the service of recognizing and encouraging humanitarians both in Non- Governmental Organizations and For-profit corporations through GAH-AWARDS, and actively partnering with stakeholders in the last decade to achieve these goals.

How many people have you trained from the GMYT Fashion Academy since you started the academy?

Today, GMYT Fashion Academy has taught more than 12,000 individuals, many of whom already operate their own Fashion schools, ready to wear businesses, Bespoke, Bridal etc. And this year, aside celebrating our 10th edition, we are graduating another set of fashion entrepreneurs in December.

Having been to several business schools including Harvard and Netherlands, how has this helped the commercial side of your business?

I have always been a voracious reader with a strong thirst for knowledge, which prompted me to attend several Workshops, training, and obtain several executive degrees and qualifications from prestigious institutions such as the University of Lagos, the Harvard Business School, Lagos Business School, and currently pursuing an executive MBA with Business School Netherlands, all of which have made me more structured in my business dealings and in constructing the structures necessary for success. Learning is the one positive trait that has shown to be very effective and fruitful in my recent successes. The subsequent objective is a PhD.

You are said to be a very fashionable woman. Tell us how your love for fashion started?

Even before I stepped down from my career as a model and Ambassador of Orange Drugs in 2016, my life has always possessed an element of style. Not only am I a designer, but I have participated in a number of workshops and training programs. I am also an alumnae of the London College of Fashion (LCF) in the U.K. However, my greatest learning experience has been the role I have played and the people I have mentored from staff to students over the last 16 in the fashion industry.

You are loved also because of your beauty. What beauty routines do you use to stay in shape?

I am a golfer. I am a member of the Ikoyi Golf Club. Golfing is one primary routine I engage in to keep fit apart from other activities.

Is running the award and NGO the only career or are there other businesses you are into that many don’t know?

I am a serial entrepreneur. Thus, I am always creating one business or the other. As the GMD of GMYT Group, which comprise GMYT Fashion Academy, GAHAWARDS, and GMYT Foundation, we also own GMYT Hospitality, the parent company of GMYT Hostel, etc.

While growing back in the days, what were your childhood dreams and would you say you are fulfilling them now?

Growing up, I was taught to strive not because it guaranteed success, but because it’s the only way to preserve faith in life. My ambition and passion are to develop more businesses and equip more youngsters with fashion value chain capabilities. Childhood was enjoyable.

Growing up, as a seamstress, my mother taught me to sew. She made me learn sewing basics from her store and even paid for a local training store as she believed skill was one of the most important things every girl child should have, which eventually sparked up my interest, and in 2005/2006, I officially launched my first fashion store having sold from my box for a few years (Story for another day).

My moms’ serial entrepreneurial teachings fueled my doggedness and success today. So, yes, I’m fulfilling my childhood dreams with all the projects I’ve built over the years.

Presently many young people see people doing genuine jobs as suffering. How do we change this perception among young people, especially girls who believe a man must be behind their success or bankrolling them before they can succeed?

Life has taught me to work hard. It’s the only option. I’ve heard people complain about the recession and unemployment but when you offer them jobs, they stall. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met who believe that success comes overnight.

As I’ve always preached, and continue to preach, relying on anyone is a bad idea because life is unpredictable. It is not advisable to place one’s dream in the hands of another person. Even the Bible states that God will bless the works of your hands. So, one must work and pray for favour. Anyone who believes that man can provide long-term success will eventually learn that they are mistaken.

Do you think Nigeria has explored the business side of fashion as much as we ought to?

Today, GMYT Fashion Academy has trained over 3,000 women to become not only fashion designers but also fashion entrepreneurs; we are a fashion business school that provides students with the essential skill set and b u s i – n e s s expertise to o p e r – ate and maintain their fashion company.

We teach students to investigate various aspects of the fashion industry, not only clothes making. We have assisted them in locating their nitches in various regions. Despite this, there is still more work to be done. Nigeria still has a lot of potential to explore in the industry. Textile, fashion photography, fashion and cultural exports etc.

What do you think Nigeria needs to explore from other countries to make our fashion industry better and add substantially to Nigeria’s GDP?

Nigeria as a nation needs to take advantage of evolving global dynamics and diversify from oil as it has always claimed. It is a known fact that the fashion and textile industry is the second-largest sector in Africa with a value of $31billion and Nigeria accounts for about 15 per cent of it. However, the potential is much greater than that. Nigeria needs to capitalize on global economic trends by first cleaning up its own home.

A considerable number of businesses have closed in recent years as a result of expensive infrastructure costs, low customer demand, and a fluctuating currency. We can benefit from what China is doing by investing in the industry’s human capital needs like what GMYT Fashion Academy is proposing, solving raw material difficulties, and minimizing the neck-breaking bureaucracy in exporting Nigerian fashion items.

Tell us the issues you believe are major challenges in Nigeria’s fashion industry and how can these challenges be addressed?

Nigeria’s fashion sector has a vital cultural significance and contributes considerably to the economy. For instance, the fashion and textile business is the second-largest industry in Africa with a value of $31 billion, and Nigeria is responsible for around 15 percent of it. However, the potential is far bigger.

The difficulty of the industry reaching its full potential is due to the lack of government support in the region. Government should recognize and support those who are creating value in the fashion industry. Grant single digit loans to creatives with stress-free collateral.

Give stable power supply as we are constantly burning diesel to give the best to our students. Tax should be reviewed and reduced for us creating jobs and values in the society, just like doctors saving lives, we need to be encouraged.

Basically, the government should invest in the fashion sector because it is lucrative and will help boost the economy.

What I am doing with the GMYT Fashion Academy is not only restoring optimism for the fashion industry but also tackling the national economic crisis that is now devouring the country.

