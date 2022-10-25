Princess Olugboji: At 80, Lagos Airport Hotel has made huge impact on Nigerian hospitality business

Travel & Tourism

The Chairperson, Board of Directors, Lagos Airport Hotel, Princess Olufunnke Olugboji, has described the hotel as one of the greatest legacies of the founders of the Yoruba race and owners of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, who are owners of the hotel, noting that it has made significant impact on the Nigerian hospitality market.

Princess Olugboji made this known Tuesday during her opening remarks at the event held at the Ikeja-based hotel to commemorate its 80th anniversary celebration. Opened for business in 1942 with just five rooms, she said that it is a thing of joy to know that the hotel is still existing and waxing strong in the market whereas many others that started long before or after it have exited the scene.

According to her: “The sun is still showing its face at 80 and what better way is there to rejoice in the sunlight than to enjoy together and celebrate the Lagos Airport Hotel, with thanks to the Almighty God. Many hotels have come and gone. Many businesses and their owners are already forgotten. Our hotel is still standing and providing exceptional hospitality services to its numerous clients.”

Noting the convivial atmosphere that pervaded the air, she stated that: “Celebration brings joy and fond memories. The Lagos Airport Hotel at 80, the owners are happy to see the company grow, the clients want to identify with the greatness of the hotel and the staff are very proud to say that they are part of this celebration of greatness.”

Describing the hotel as iconic, Olugboji said that the future is bright as the hotel board and management would continue to provide the necessary policy direction for its operations, ensuring that it surpassed the present and remains a hotel of first choice for hospitality for both residents and visitors to the state.

 

