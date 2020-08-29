PRINCESS SURAH OLAYEMI ANIMASHAUN: I want to see new and beautiful Epe

Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun is the Supervisor for Enivonment, Epe Local Government Area and the Chief Executive Officer of Epe Ancient City Tourism, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her life’s sojourn and commitment to making Epe the next tourist destination in Nigeria

Background

Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, who is the supervisor for Environment, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State and chief executive officer of Epe Ancient City Project, is of royal blood, as she from Kabiyesi Animashaun’s extraction from Epe Local Government Area. She was born in Lagos Island and grew up in Ebute Metta area. Princess Animashaun from an early age was dexterous and had her eyes on the business world as she had a stint with her father in his business, Kaphs, an engineering services company while schooling.

Ever since then, this pretty and dashing young princess, with a very high business acumen has never looked back as she cut a niche in the business world and is noted for her flair for discovering business opportunities and driving high bargain in closing the deals.

‘‘My growing up was a bit tough because of putting school, my personal business and my father’s business together,’’ she says, making reference to her formative years when she was still finding her way in life and fighting hard to put together the rough diamond, which today has become a shining one given the successes she had made of her every venture in life, including politics where she is one of noted public spirited politicians not only in Epe but in Lagos State.

She is grateful to her father, whom she described as having impacted her life, propelling her towards the business world as it was from her father that she learnt the ropes from. The mother too is not left out of the triangle. ‘‘I was highly influenced and encouraged by my father’s hard working spirit, his generosity and good heart and my mum too,’’ she says.

Committed to impacting lives

Describing herself as a blunt and reasonable person, she is, however, driven by the passion to impact on the lives of people, a creed she is totally sold on. ‘‘I’m a very reasonable and blunt person with a very strong zeal to do things to impact life. ‘‘I love things taking its natural course.

I love being encouraged and I love to encourage people never to give up no matter what comes their way and I believe so much in the power of prayers and that gives me more courage and strength. ‘‘The interest of my people is what ignited my drive into politics to use any office I’m able to attain to help and to meet the needs of my community and to serve them as I am at their beck and call any time of the day.’’

An advocate for a greener and healthy environment

In terms of public life, one of the areas that she has made discernible impact is that of the environment, as she holds dearly the sanctity of the natural environment and gives close attention to the issue of hygiene, healthy and greener environment.

This is not surprising as she was at a time appointed hospital administrator in the government Health Service Commission, a position she used to prove her mettle and showcased her devotion to the environment. Her work during this period endeared her to everyone in the locality as she redefined and gave new meaning to the environment, giving Epe a new image and making it a cynosure of the eye as the local government rose to become one of the neatest local government areas of the state.

‘‘I ensured a better and clean environment in Epe Local Government Area, and also ensured sanity in my L.G, A as a greener and cleaner environment. Epe is the most cleaned of all local governments, both our markets, schools, roads and all. I have put in my all to bring out the beauty of Epe in the area of sanitation and waste management. ‘‘There are many challenges when you are dealing with the community especially on environment and sanitation but by God’s grace and wisdom and also the support of my L. G. A chairman, coupled with my hardworking head of department, I was able to achieve all of that.’’

A commitment to tourism

In tandem with her devotion to a greener and healthy environment, is her passion for tourism, which actually has care for the environment as one of its components. For many, Princess Animashaun’s devotion to tourism sits well with her deposition in life. ‘‘I’m so passionate about tourism since my secondary school days when I joined a group called the Young Colanut then. We engaged in all sorts of explorations and went places and we also did stage plays and cultural performances,’’ she says of her sojourn into the tourism space.

Therefore, being appointed as supervisor for Environment and later the CEO of Epe Ancient City Tourism, aproject project of hers, was a in a way an acknowledgment of her contributions over the years to the upgrading of her environment and a platform for her to further demonstrate her commitment to these twin subjects and make Epe a thriving business and tourist destination in Lagos.

‘‘When I got my appointment, I believed it was an opportunity for me to further demonstrate my commitment to serving the people through tourism development, given all our natural resources in Epe, and t h e passion and interest I have in tourism, I believe that I can deliver on the mandate of my office,’’ she says of her roles.

Birthing Epe ancient city tourism

In her quest to drive the tourism business of the local government area, she conceived Epe Ancient City Tourism as a multiple purpose vehicle to achieve her onerous and noble goal. ‘‘Epe Ancient City Tourism was conceived through my initiative and passion for tourism and I was deeply encouraged by a colleague, who has been into tourism promotion for a long time, Apata Samson Nunayon, who also doubles as the supervisor for Environment and Tourism in Badagry Local Government Area.

‘‘The agenda of Epe Ancient City Tourism is to make Epe a sound city, Epe as an ancient town and a very prominent community in Lagos State has all it takes in the area of tourism and we are ready to tap these resources to grow our local economy.’’

Focus of Epe Ancient City Tourism

She outlined the activities of the Epe Ancient City Tourism to include the following: Tourism promotion; Corporate and group tour packages; Events management; Epe adventures; Diaspora and cultural exchange. According to her, the platform makes it possible to have a holistic vision and agenda for the development and promotion of Epe as a tourist destination in a more defined and profound manner.

‘‘With Epe Ancient City Tourism, a lifetime experience awaits our visitors,’’ says the princess. Achieving the set agenda of her platform, she says can only be possible through collaboration with the private sector hence she says that the project is opened to participation from the private sector since it is designed as Private Public Partnership (PPP) platform.

Princess Animashaun discloses that the platf o r m h a sgone deep in sowing the seeds of tourism across the locality, this is even as she expresses that harvest time is within reach in the coming days. ‘‘We have gone far and very soon it will start unfolding,’’ she says.

Challenges

Achieving the task of making Epe a thriving tourist destination, she says is a daunting one with a lot of challenges to overcome, however, she says her passion for her pet project is the elixir she needs to move ahead. ‘‘There are lots of challenges but the love for tourism and the passion makes it easier because it drives me never to give up,’’ she says.

Taking Epe tourism to the height

Her vision for Epe tourism, she says is taking it to the height as the number one tourist destination of choice in Lagos State. ‘‘I want to make Epe an envy of all in terms of domestic tourism and drive tourism of Epe to an enchanting destination, and attract strategic partnership in tourism world.

‘‘I want to see a new and beautiful Epe. I love to see Epe receives millions of tourists and I want Lagos State government to tap into our resources that both state and local governments and all stakeholders can all benefit from the opportunities. ‘‘I want our schools, hospitals, health care centres, and roads to be in good forms. For our monuments to be preserved and our youths to have better opportunities in life now and forever.’’

Epe is richly endowed

Bringing this to reality, she says is made easy by the alluring attractions and tourism assets of the locality, as he reveals that: ‘‘Epe is a great symbol of attraction, Epe is beautifully endowed with lagoons, good beaches, hills, forest reserves, resort centres, ancient monuments and we are surrounded by water.

‘‘Lagos State Government chalet, Epe Resorts, First Post Office in Nigeria, Ebi Festival, Egungun Festivals, British Colonial House, Slave Trade Market in Ejirin, Uraka monument, hills, as well as rich in flora and fauna like elephant and akata.

‘‘Epe potentials are of great benefits, attracting job opportunities and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for both state and local governments. However, she counters that: ‘‘We need good structures, private investors, and partnership with state government. Epe is known as the Lagos State fish basket but we need more hands to achieve all these and honestly we are getting there.

Legacies

Aware of the transient nature of humanity and the offices that she occupies, she looks to making Epe a model greener and tourism enclave: ‘‘A greener, cleaner, beautiful, accessible roads with good hospitality and conducive tourist centres, create regular sightseeing, both boat cruise and land cruise, great and entertaining events.

Like this: Like Loading...