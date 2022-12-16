News

PRINCESS ZAHRAH MUSTAPHA -AUDU ANNOUNCES NORTH CENTRAL WOMEN’S GALA NIGHT CELEBRATION

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Special Recognition for Women of exemplary leadership and contributions to the development of the North-Central – Awards tagged star of the North Central will be doled out to dignitaries and regular class individuals.

In a bid to continuously raise the consciousness of the pivotal cum critical roles played by Women in society toward achieving a functional system, the North Central Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu has announced a special Women’s Gala Night Celebration.

Speaking on the Program, the Convener, Princess Mustapha -Audu maintained that aside from the array of educative, insightful, and entertaining programs lined up for the event, there will be special recognitions for Women who have done the Zone proud in their chosen endeavour with the meritorious services and contributions made towards the continued growth and development of the Zone at large.

She further revealed that it is a night to celebrate Women who have been a strong pillar in nation-building and keep working for the sustenance of the society.

She further stated that it is a night designed to rekindle the consciousness that in-spite of our different cultures, traditions, and ethnic cleavage, we remain one indivisible people who form the centre of our great nation Nigeria, and we have always been very influential in deciding who leads our Nation.

She stated that this night would serve as a recommitment of the women of the North Central to ensuring a clean sweep for our party the All Progressive Congress at the upcoming elections in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-APC’s legal adviser, Banire, asks NASS to legalise electronic voting

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), has urged the National Assembly to urgently take steps towards legalising electronic voting in the country. Banire, who was also a former chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), equally advised President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the […]
News

Oluwo denies begging Oyetola for N20m financial aid for wedding

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi has denied soliciting for N20 million from the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola for his proposed wedding in Kano State. A letter purportedly written by the monarch entitled: “Notification of wedding and request for financial support,” which has gone viral on the social media, was addressed to […]
News

FG condemns gruesome murder of Nigerian in Italy

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has called on the Italian authorities to ensure that those behind the killing of a Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu, are brought to book. It strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Ogorchukwu in Civitanova, Marche Province by an unnamed Italian on July 29, 2022. Ogorchukwu, a 39 year-old Nigerian citizen, was beaten to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica