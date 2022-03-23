News

Princewill eyes governorship ticket in factionalised Rivers APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has commenced moves to get the party’s governorship ticket in 2023 as the factions headed by Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, continue to lock horns. Princewill has held a series of closed-door meetings with party leaders in both Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas in a series of meetings aimed at returning the state to the APC fold.

He also met with the chairmen of the nineteen wards in Khana Local Government Area of the state, a key council area with a history of large voters’ turnout during elections.

Princewill, who is in Amaechi’s camp, spoke with journalists after the meeting in Port Harcourt. He said he was meeting with leaders to get feedback from key stakeholders on his intention and plans for the APC and Rivers State.

 

He said: “This whistle stop tour is designed for me to consult, before a declaration is made. You can’t put the cart before the horse. I needed to sit and look into the eyes of leaders and have them look into mine, so we can tell each other the truth.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

